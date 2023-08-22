Portugal Just Launched an Unlimited Monthly Rail Pass for Under €50

Here's how to get one for your next trip.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Be a Travel Writer, an online course for the next generation of travel journalists. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello.

Published on August 22, 2023
A view of the historic centre of Porto behind the 19th century Dom Luis I bridge, which crosses over the Douro river.
Miemo Penttinen/Getty Images

Portugal just launched a new rail pass, allowing tourists and locals alike to see its entire coast for under €50. 

Announced earlier this month, passengers can purchase an unlimited monthly train pass for just €49 (about $53) per month, joining other European nations like France, Spain, and Germany, who already have popular, low-cost monthly rail options.

The National Rail Pass by Comboios de Portugal is valid on almost all regional train networks. However, as the service notes, the pass will not work for urban services (meaning the subway or its famed trams) in Porto, Lisbon, and Coimbra. The good news, however, is that for the trains it works for, there are no limits on rides or blackout times. 

A train in the central station in Porto, Portugal

Carol Yepes/Getty Images

To get the new pass, travelers have to obtain a CP Client card, which is easily obtained at offices around the country just by presenting identification, but note, the card does cost an additional €6. Then the card can be used to load the new monthly pass, which is valid from the first to the end of each calendar month.

Then, the rest is easy. Simply hop aboard one of the regional trains, which can take you from Lisbon to Porto, where you can climb the famed Clérigos Tower for a 360-degree view of the city below before digging into one of its delicious francesinha sandwiches at Cafe Santiago. 

Or, you can take it from the capital city to Elvas, the easternmost municipality in the nation, and a UNESCO World Heritage city, to explore its ancient forts and its Museum of Contemporary Art, which only highlights Portuguese artists. 

You can also head all the way south to take the regional train from Lagos to Vila Real de Santo António, a route that hugs the rugged coastline, and allows you to hop on and off in beach communities along the way to surf, swim, or just enjoy the delicious seafood cuisine this country is so known and loved for, making that €49 well worth it. See all the details about the pass on the Comboios de Portugal website at cp.pt.

