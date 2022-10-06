You Can Get Amazon’s ‘Best Camping Chair Ever’ for More Than Half Off Right Now

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is officially less than one week away, and the retailer has been treating shoppers to hundreds of deals in anticipation. If you’re an avid camper or outdoor enthusiast, the early deals sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on new gear and accessories before your next adventure. And, if you’re in the market for a new camping chair, you’re in luck: the Portal Camp Chair is currently up to 52 percent off.

A favorite among campers for its handy side table feature, which has a convenient cup holder, the folding camping chair has a $70 price tag that’s been slashed to a budget-friendly $34 ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale (that’s more than half off!). It comes in two colors — red and blue — and has earned an impressive 4.6-star average rating from Amazon shoppers for its comfort, durability, and portability, with many dubbing it the “best camping chair ever.”

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $70)

Thanks to its sturdy alloy steel construction, the Portal Camp Chair can support up to 225 pounds and provides a roomy and comfy place to kick back and relax with its 31.5-inch by 19.6-inch by 3.9-inch frame. The camping chair also boasts supportive armrests and is built with a high, off-ground seat height, ensuring that it’s easy to get in and out of, even if you have an achy back or knees.

Just like its exterior, the folding chair’s canvas cloth material is equally as durable. In fact, it’s made with a tear-resistant poly canvas fabric that’s weather-proof and easy to spot clean. Reviewers also ensure that the Portal Camp Chair’s lightweight and portable design is a breeze to fold up and transport; just lower the side table and the chair folds flat to easily fit into the trunk of your car.

“Wow, these [chairs] are so much more comfortable and functional than the run-of-the mill folding camping chairs,” raved a shopper. “The little side table is very handy and very stable.” They also highlighted that the chairs’ “cross-bar at the bottom keeps them from sinking into soft sand/mud/etc.” Another customer chimed in, exclaiming that the chairs are “well worth the investment” and “perfect for our camping needs,” adding that they’re “looking forward to happy times by the fire in our new chairs.”

Giving the chair their stamp of approval, a third buyer wrote, “This is a comfortable chair and the little side table is a real blessing.” Vouching for their portability, a reviewer commented, “I love them for their size and packability,” and another Amazon customer said that “the open back keeps me cool.” When comparing it to name-brand options, a shopper explained that “this chair is even sturdier and the folding side table is the cherry on the top.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $49 (originally $70)

Beyond the campsite, reviewers shared that the Portal Camp Chair makes a comfy seat for tailgating events, sport tournaments, beach trips, and more. One customer with back issues said, “Sitting in those little ‘buckets’ most camping chairs inadvertently created was killing my lower back. This has been a lifesaver for our many soccer games and will be my go-to solution in the future.”

What are you waiting for? Add the Portal Camp Chair to your cart before this amazing deal ends. And remember, there’s still plenty of time to become a Prime member before the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale rolls around. Start your free 30-day trial today so you can be privy to more incredible markdowns like this.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $34.