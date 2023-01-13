These ‘Small but Powerful’ Portable Speakers Are Waterproof, Lightweight, and All Under $50 at Target

When you’re heading to a new destination that involves staying in a hotel, rental home, or taking an outdoor hike, there’s one thing that can always make your time away more pleasant: music. While you won’t have your home theater sound system in tow, there are lots of light, portable speakers to help you let loose during whatever activities you have planned. And this must-have item can be found for under $50 at Target.

Portable speakers are conveniently designed to be small and lightweight, often weighing in at less than 1 pound and measuring under 5 inches. That means you can toss it in your purse, clip it onto your backpack, or slip your wrist through its grab-and-go strap for easy transport. But don’t underestimate the sound quality due to its small size. This JBL version, for one, features Pro Sound technology that keeps the music playing loud and clear.

A waterproof design is also a handy feature found on many portable speakers, like the AltecLansing HydraMini that floats and has five LED light modes to put on a mini light show. The iLive waterproof speaker includes a rubber coating to protect it from moisture, along with the durable heyday cylinder portable speaker that one shopper said has been “splashed and tossed in the sand…and just keeps going.” Battery life for the speakers on a full charge varies from four to 12 hours, so there’s plenty of time for you to enjoy tunes while you’re out and about or hanging out during down-time.

Keep reading for some of our favorite portable speakers at Target that are all $50 or less, and offer travel-friendly benefits for people on-the-go.

Heyday Small Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Target

This bluetooth-enabled speaker is compatible with Apple and Android phones, and boasts six hours of battery life. It’s available in four solid colors, plus fun designs in collaboration with artists Jessie Lin, Aliyah Salmon, and Diane Guzman. It’s equipped to handle small splashes if it gets wet while you’re traveling, just don’t let it get submerged. One shopper called it “small but mighty,” while another added that you can “take the speaker anywhere” and it’s good during “any activity.”



To buy: target.com, $20

AltecLansing HydraMini Waterproof Speaker

Target

The AltecLansing HydraMini is impressive in its ability to float in the water, making it super waterproof and ideal for sitting poolside at your resort destination. It’s also snowproof if you’re heading north and hitting the slopes. It’s available in black, mint, pink, and red, and all colors feature five LED light modes that beat to the sound of your music. One shopper likes its “compact design you can carry anywhere,” while another agreed that it’s “travel perfect.”

To buy: target.com, $30

JBL Go 3 Speaker

Target

Featuring a waterproof — and dustproof — design, the JBL Go 3 is compatible with both Apple and Android devices. You can easily stream music or podcasts from your phone, and weighing just .43 pounds allows you to bring it along wherever your travels take you. One reviewer said it’s “so small but powerful,” while another shopper confirmed that it’s the “perfect travel-sized speaker,” sharing that they’ve used it for “camping, kayaking, and bike rides.”

To buy: target.com, $50

Heyday Cylinder Bluetooth Speaker

Target

Wrap this speaker around your wrist and take it to the beach or pool on your next tropical vacation (it’s also waterproof). It has the longest battery life of all the portable speakers, running for up to 12 hours on a full charge. Shoppers have even doubled up on their purchase and paired two of these speakers to their phones for a surround sound effect.

To buy: target.com, $50

iLive Audio Bluetooth Speaker

Target

Shoppers are giving this speaker hundreds of positive reviews, with one person noting that it's “perfect for hotel travel and doesn’t take up space.” It can easily be clipped onto a backpack or purse for convenient transport while your music plays, and has a functional rubber exterior coating to protect it from the elements. Another shopper shared that the “sound quality is fantastic” and “bass is amazing.”

To buy: target.com, $23

Heyday Round Bluetooth Speaker

Target

Another heyday speaker that comes in a round Amazon Echo-like design is this 6-inch version. One shopper used this “lightweight” device to take with them while paddle boarding, and another shared that they brought it on an ice fishing trip and said it was “able to withstand the harsh climate and conditions.” It offers eight hours of battery life, plus a 33-foot operating range.

To buy: target.com, $30

If your phone’s speaker just isn’t cutting it for listening to music, snag one of these portable travel speakers for under $50 at Target for your next travel adventure, and pump up the volume.

