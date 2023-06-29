NYC, NJ's Port Authority Issues Travel Advisory for High Traffic and Weather Ahead of Fourth of July Weekend

The Port Authority operates and manages JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark airports.

By Staff Author
Published on June 29, 2023
Travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
Photo:

Angus Mordant/Getty Images

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the agency that manages and operates NYC-area airports, issued a travel advisory Thursday alerting travelers of high traffic in airports, as well as on the roads & rails.

Over 5.3 million people are expected to travel throughout the New York and New Jersey area over the five-day holiday travel period, according to the advisory. This includes 2 million passengers who will fly through one of the three airports, which is a 1% increase in passenger volume compared to the same time in July 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In an effort to ease the congestion, the Port Authority strongly recommends all travelers check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport. This can help reduce long lines of passengers when flights are canceled and enough notice is provided.

The agency is also encouraging travelers to plan extra time. 

For passengers looking to park at the airport, the agency is asking drivers to reconsider those plans as many parking lots are full, unless travelers secured a spot through the registration system in advance. The agency recommends using mass transit to commute to the airport. Travelers departing from LaGuardia Airport can utilize a free “LaGuardia Link Bus” that departs from several subway stops in Queens, directly to LGA. 

WABC-TV meteorologist Sam Champion has forecasted that thunderstorms will rumble back into the tristate area over the holiday weekend, with the chance for storms reducing on Wednesday, July 5. The Port Authority advisory also mentioned that air quality could affect flights.

“Throughout the next few days, the East Coast is expected to be at risk of severe weather and limited visibility due to wildfire smoke from Canada, which may cause travel disruptions at the region’s airports. Air travelers should check the status of their flight with their air carrier before heading to the airport,” the Port Authority’s Travel Advisory stated.

The summer travel season has begun with a rocky start. Over 6,000 flights have been canceled in June, according to data from FlightAware. Just this week, thousands of flights were canceled ahead of the summer holiday.

Overall throughout the weekend, 17 million travelers are expected to travel by air across the entire United States, based on a recent estimate from the Transportation Security Administration. 

