This Beloved Florida Resort Just Unveiled a Fantastic Renovation — Here's a Look Inside

Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, a beloved beachside luxury resort in Florida, is finally ready to share its stunning renovations.

In July, the property — which first opened in 1928 — unveiled its 64 newly reimagined beachfront guest rooms and suites, all overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, at Summer House and St. John’s House.

Courtesy of Ponte Vedra Inn & Club

"The refreshed design and style of the Summer House and St. John's House is equally a tribute to the rich history of the resort as well as a nod to its future," Michael Gordon, vice president and general manager of Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, shared in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "We have identified the perfect 'look' for the next chapter of our iconic property — seaside heritage and elegance meets modern luxury and innovation. Both houses exemplify our commitment to providing the finest experience for our guests, and we are excited to welcome both new and existing guests to experience this new vision."

Courtesy of Ponte Vedra Inn & Club

Courtesy of Ponte Vedra Inn & Club

The hotel, which sits on a pristine 1.5-mile stretch of soft-sand beach, now includes bespoke furnishings throughout, including eco-friendly touches like tabletops etched with seashells — a signal to the property's historic design. Guests can also now spend their vacation with more indoor/outdoor living, thanks to the private terraces on higher level rooms and ground-level patios.

Courtesy of Ponte Vedra Inn & Club

Some things, of course, didn’t need further updating, like the resort’s two championship golf courses: the Ocean Course (which had its own update in 2020) and the Lagoon Course. The hotel’s massive 30,000-square-foot spa is also still available for relaxation, as are the Racquet Club for tennis, bocce ball court, and croquet lawn, along with three pools, an 8,000-square-foot fitness center, beach and outdoor activities, and all culinary options, from seaside grilling to a chef’s table experience.

The renovated hotel, which also lies just a 35-minute drive from Jacksonville International Airport, is available for bookings now.

