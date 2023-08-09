There's a Brand-new 30-day Antarctica Trip Departing in January 2024 — Here's How to Get on Board

If you haven't yet been to Antarctica, there's an upcoming sailing you might want to book as your next big trip. French luxury cruise line Ponant has partnered with the illustrious Explorers Club on a 30-day sailing to Antarctica departing in January 2024.

Olivier Blaud/Courtesy of Studio PONANT

Founded in 1904, the Explorers Club comprises illustrious figures across exploration and science. Ponant takes guests to the farthest reaches of the world on a fleet of small (but highly luxurious) expedition ships, making it the perfect partner for the exclusive society. The two have teamed up on a series of 12 expeditions across five continents in the name of research and adventure. The first, of course, is the 30-day Antarctic exploration.

Olivier Blaud/Courtesy of Studio PONANT

Gilles Trillard/Courtesy of Studio PONANT

The Antarctica voyage, which runs from January 7 through February 5 next year, will study the effects of climate change on Antarctic glaciers. It'll be taken aboard Ponant's flagship Le Commandant Charcot, an icebreaker with an onboard laboratory, sailing from Argentina to New Zealand — a half-circumnavigation of Antarctica that crosses the Antarctic Circle. Fittingly, the trip will be led by glaciologist and geologist Dr. Ulyana Horodyskyj Peña, whose research on glaciers has taken her from the Arctic to the Himalayas. Science activities for guests will range from discussions to workshops (snow sampling, for example, is on the docket). And, of course, as this is an expedition, there will be plenty of off-ship activities, too. Highlights include hiking, snowshoeing, kayaking, and Zodiac cruises.

Gilles Trillard/Courtesy of Studio PONANT

Gilles Trillard/Courtesy of Studio PONANT

"Both Ponant and the Explorers Club are founded on principles of exploration with a deep respect for scientific research whose studies aim at preserving our oceans, the environment, and climate," Navin Sawhney, Ponant's CEO of the Americas, said in a statement. "The Explorers Club’s members have been responsible for a series of famous 'firsts,' including first to the South Pole, so it felt fitting for Antarctica to be the inaugural expedition onboard our polar exploration vessel, Le Commandant Charcot."

Rates for the 30-day itinerary start at $50,550 per person and can be booked at ponant.com.