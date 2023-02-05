I Discovered This Spacious $25 Makeup Bag on TikTok — and Now I Won’t Travel Without It

Here’s something you should know about me: I’m an avid TikTok watcher. During the pandemic, I found myself perusing the app for funny, lighthearted videos to pass the time. However, the notorious algorithm got the best of me and began to show me videos of things that I found super relatable and, inevitably, kept me hooked.

The funny thing about TikTok is that it’s become a commerce platform of sorts — especially as of recent, with the rise of online shopping and people following “influencers” for top products and gifting ideas. So, naturally, while I was scrolling one night, I came across this TikTok of a shockingly spacious makeup bag that would be perfect for all my beauty products and travel needs. The best news? It’s available at Amazon for less than $25.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $25

The Pocmimut Makeup Bag is made of a high-quality and soft faux leather fabric that’s waterproof, durable, and lightweight, making it easy to tote while in transit. It has a large main pouch that is expandable to fit way more than you think and zips closed to keep your products safe and secure. It can hold skincare items such as cleansers and moisturizers, and it has two internal side pockets for serums, spot treatments, or makeup remover pads. Plus, the inner material is easy to wipe clean should you experience any spills or makeup stains.

The bag’s discreet zippered bottom is equipped to hold eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, eyeliners, and mascaras, and even has a pouch designed specifically for makeup brushes with five slip pockets. There is even a clear plastic flap to ensure that your brushes (especially if you haven’t washed them in a hot minute) don’t make a mess in your bag. The makeup kit also comes with a drawstring bag for additional protection and a compact mirror for doing your makeup on the go.

Amazon

As I’ve been on the move more than ever this year, I’ve needed a makeup bag that can store all my favorite products. When I traveled home for the holidays recently, I had to learn how to pack lightly, considering I could only bring so much on the train from the city to the suburbs. But, thanks to this genius and spacious makeup bag, I was able to fit all of my essentials — from full-size cleansers and moisturizers to mascara, lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, and more — and even had space to bring back post-holiday beauty gifts.

Amazon shoppers also can’t stop raving about this TikTok makeup bag, with many claiming that while it’s “perfect for travel,” it’s so good that they actually “use it every day.” One customer shared that it’s “super convenient,” adding that it’s “nice and roomy” and that they love that they can “grab the whole thing and take it with me when traveling.”

While users are impressed with how much the makeup bag can fit, quite a few highlighted how useful the separate brush holder pouch is. One shopper said, “This is a daily makeup bag for me. Plenty of space and I love the sleeves for your brushes. The handle on top makes it great for traveling.” Another wrote, “I love how the bottom unzips for separate storage for makeup brushes.” And yet another added that they liked how it kept their “makeup brushes clean during travel.”

Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for a new makeup bag that’s easy to clean, stylish so you can leave it out on your bathroom counter, spacious enough to hold all of your skincare and beauty products, and affordable and perfect for travel, look no further than my new go-to Pocmimut Makeup Bag. Shop it while it’s just $25.

At the time of publishing, the price was $25.

