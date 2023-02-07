Low-cost Icelandic Airline Play Is Offering 20% Off Flights to Europe

Low-cost Icelandic airline Play wants to help travelers go on a romantic getaway to Europe in time for Valentine’s Day by offering 20 percent off flights.

The sale, which can be booked until 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 10, is valid on round-trip flights across dozens of European cities from Baltimore, Boston, New York, and Virginia, Play shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is valid on flights now through May 31, and then again from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, with exact dates depending on the destination.

To book, travelers can use the promo code “PLAYLOVE” on the airline’s website.

"For Valentine's Day, PLAY is sharing the love with our passengers with a 20% off flight deal [that] will enable couples and love birds to fly together,” PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson told T+L. “With our already low prices, this deal will save travelers even more on their transportation so they can make the romantic experiences at their destination even more special."

Play first started operating flights in Europe in 2021 before launching its first flight from the United States last spring. The airline then expanded its options in the U.S. with flights from Boston and New York. Later this year, the airline plans to add service from Washington Dulles International Airport and then from Toronto in Canada.

The carrier operates a "hub-and-spoke model" in which all flights connect through Reykjavik before heading on to other European destinations or back to the U.S.

Play is a low-cost carrier and charges per flight leg for everything from checked baggage, to food, drinks, and even a package that includes carry-on bags and priority boarding. The airline also charges change fees.

The carrier offers standard seats as well as seats with extra legroom, with every seat able to recline.

Currently, Play serves 24 European cities, including popular destinations like Athens, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, and Paris.