Fly to Europe for As Low As $99 — Here’s How

The sale starts on Sept. 27 — in time for World Tourism Day — must be booked by Oct. 2.

Published on September 27, 2022
Low-cost Icelandic airline Play is putting flights to Europe on sale from the United States this fall starting at just $99 in a celebration of international travel. 

The new sale, which starts on Sept. 27 in time for World Tourism Day, must be booked by Oct. 2, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. Passengers can book flights for travel from Oct. 1 through Dec. 15. 

Flights are priced per leg, but a roundtrip purchase is required for the sale. Flight costs for the return leg vary based on the destination and the origin city.

"Some people travel to relax and unwind, and others are tourists who travel to discover new culture, experience amazing destinations, and celebrate the world's greatest attractions,” PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson told T+L. “As the summer travel season winds down, this deal lets tourists take advantage of the ‘shoulder season’ when these destinations will be less crowded.”

Travelers can fly to Iceland for just $99 one-way from any of Play’s U.S. cities, including Boston, Baltimore, and Stewart International Airport in upstate New York. The airline is also deeply discounting flights to other parts of Europe starting at just $129 one-way to Dublin, Copenhagen, Paris, Berlin, London, and Liverpool.

Play first started operating flights in Europe last year before launching flights from the U.S. in the spring. The airline has plans to expand next year with flights from Washington Dulles International Airport in April 2023.

The airline operates a "hub-and-spoke model," in which all flights connect through Reykjavik before heading on to other European destinations or back to the U.S.

The airline is a low-cost carrier and charges for everything from carry-on bags with priority boarding to checked baggage, food, and drinks. Play offers standard seats as well as seats with extra legroom, with every seat able to recline.

