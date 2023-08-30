Score Flights to London, Dublin, Amsterdam, and More Starting at $124 — When to Book

Low-cost Icelandic airline Play is celebrating the end of summer with a flight sale to the UK and Europe starting at just $129.

The flights, which must be booked between Aug. 20 and Sept. 4, is valid on flights from the United States to Iceland, Copenhagen, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, and Glasgow from October through March 2024, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. One-way flights to Iceland start at just $129, while one-way flights to other destinations start at $159.

“Summer is winding down and now is the perfect time for travelers to book a shoulder season getaway to look forward to this fall or winter,” Birgir Jónsson, the CEO of Play, told T+L. “With PLAY’s flights to popular European destinations under $160, travelers can save on airfare and book the vacation of their dreams… in the off season, avoiding crowds and saving their budget for the experiences that will make the trip memorable.”

Travelers can book flights from several of Play’s U.S. gateway airports: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, New York Stewart International Airport, or Washington Dulles International Airport.

The sale is not valid on flights booked during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. The flight prices include all taxes, fees, and carrier charges.

Play first started operating flights in Europe in 2021 and launched its first flight from the U.S. the next year. The low-cost airline operates a "hub-and-spoke model" in which all flights connect through Reykjavik before heading on to other European destinations or back to the U.S.

The sale follows an extremely costly summer for international travel, especially when it comes to flights to Europe. In fact, airfare to Europe remains 7 percent higher than before the pandemic, according to travel app Hopper.

Beyond travel to Europe, airfare costs for domestic flights are actually expected to drop 2 percent this month and remain low through mid September.