Score 35% Off Flights to Europe on This Low-cost Airline — When to Book

Published on May 24, 2023
Summer travel is shaping up to be very expensive, but one low-cost airline is looking ahead, putting flights to Europe on sale for 35 percent off.

Icelandic carrier Play is offering big savings for the off season on flights from the United States to popular European cities like Paris, London, and more, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is valid on bookings made from Wednesday to May 29.

"Summer is a big time for vacations and holidays but this is also the time that travelers start planning their shoulder-season and winter trips,” Birgir Jónsson, the CEO of Play, told T+L. “With PLAY’s biggest discount to date, passengers can save more and book their dream trips for the fall to popular destinations including Amsterdam, Paris, London, and more. By planning now for trips in 2023, passengers can make the most out of their travel and enjoy affordable, less crowded experiences.”

The sale is valid on travel to Iceland, Paris, London, and Dublin from Sept. 1 through Dec. 15, and to Amsterdam and Glasgow from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31. The sale is available from Play’s U.S. cities: Baltimore, Boston, New York’s Stewart Airport, and Washington Dulles.

To book, travelers can use the promo code “PLAYMEMDAY.”

Fall and winter tend to be less busy (and expensive) than summer, and that’s especially true this year since airfare to Europe and Asia is expected to cost as much as it has in five years, and international flight costs in general are up nearly 40 percent compared to last summer.

In fact, last month, Delta reported its international flights were already 75 percent booked for the summer, and United Airlines told T+L it is expecting to see its busiest Memorial Day holiday period in more than a decade with international travel up 16 percent compared to last year.

Play, which first started operating flights in Europe in 2021 before launching its first flight from the United States last spring, operates a "hub-and-spoke model" in which all flights connect through Reykjavik before heading on to other European destinations or back to the U.S. The airline is a low-cost carrier and charges per flight leg for everything from checked baggage to food and drinks, and even a package that includes carry-on bags and priority boarding.

