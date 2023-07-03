This Low-cost Airline Has 35% Off Flights to London, Amsterdam, and More — but You'll Have to Book Soon

The sale is running until July 7.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023
A Play Air SEÂ A321neo airbus passenger aircraft at Keflavik International Airport, near Reykjavik, Iceland
Photo:

Sigga Ella/Getty Images

Low-cost Icelandic airline Play is making the dream of a trip to Europe a reality with 35 percent off flights to popular destinations across the continent this fall.

As part of the sale, travelers can book flights at a major discount for travel from Sept. 1 through either Oct. 31 or Dec. 15, depending on the destination, Play shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is valid to book from July 3 through midnight Eastern Time on July 7.

To book, vacationers must use the promo code “PLAY4JULY.”

Travelers can fly from any of the United States airports that Play flies out of, including the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, New York Stewart International Airport, and Washington Dulles International Airport.

The sale is valid on travel to Iceland, Copenhagen, London, Dublin, and Amsterdam through Dec. 15, and to Glasgow, Düsseldorf, and Hamburg through Oct. 31, according to the airline. The flight prices include all taxes, fees, and carrier charges.

Play first started operating flights in Europe in 2021 before launching its first flight from the U.S. in 2022. The airline operates a "hub-and-spoke model" in which all flights connect through Reykjavik before heading on to other European destinations or back to the U.S.

Play is a low-cost carrier and charges per flight leg for everything from checked bags to food and drinks, but offers a package that includes both carry-on bags and priority boarding.

The sale is a welcome reprieve since international travel has become extremely expensive this summer, especially to Europe where airfare is the highest it has been in at least five years

Still, there are ways to save money on a European vacation once travelers arrive by opting for a more affordable hotel, utilizing public transportation (like Europe’s extensive train network), and even considering a cruise.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Gate screen for inaugural JetBlue flight from JFK to CDG
I Flew on JetBlue’s First Flight from NYC to Paris — Here’s What Travelers Can Expect
Travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
NYC, NJ's Port Authority Issues Travel Advisory for High Traffic and Weather Ahead of Fourth of July Weekend
Hagridâs Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure
The Sweet Way Universal Orlando Gives Kids Who Are Too Short for Thrill Rides a Boost
The Macys fireworks of the 4th of July view from the Brooklyn promenade.
Where and How to Watch the Macy’s Annual Fourth of July Fireworks This Year
Tampa Florida skyline at sunset,
This Low-cost Carrier Is Celebrating Its New Routes to Florida With a $39 Flight Sale — When to Book
Departing travelers wait at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint at Baltimore-Washington Airport
TSA Says This Will Be the the Busiest Travel Day During Fourth of July Weekend — Here Are Their Tips for a Seamless Airport Experience
A display with flight information is seen inside the Newark International Airport on June 27, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
United CEO Says 'FAA Failed Us' Following Thousands of Flight Delays, Cancellations This Week
Beach hut on the beach, Nassau, Bahamas
It Just Got Easier to Get to The Bahamas and Mexico From These West Coast Hubs
Tourist carving name into Rome's Colosseum
Tourist Caught on Video Carving Fiancée's Name Into Wall of Rome’s Colosseum
Cruise ships docked at a port in New Providence, Bahamas
It’s About to Get More Expensive to Cruise to The Bahamas — Here’s Why
Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta, Georgia
This Week's Flight Cancellations and Delays Will Affect July 4 Travel, Expert Says — How to Prepare
A departures board at Denver International Airport
Thousands of Flights Canceled and Delayed Across the U.S. On Monday — What to Know
Disney World's Magic Kingdom
Disney World Just Updated Its Genie+ Reservation System to Be Way More Flexible — What to Know
Sequoia National Park
Sequoia National Park’s Famous Generals Highway Will Fully Reopen Soon — What to Know
Highway traffic
More Than 50 Million Americans Will Travel for July 4 — Here Are the Best Times to Hit the Road
Amtrak Auto Train transporting passengers and their cars, operates daily between Sanford Florida and Washington DC .
Amtrak's Latest Sale Has Business Class Tickets for As Low As $29 — When to Book