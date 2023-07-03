This Low-cost Airline Has 35% Off Flights to London, Amsterdam, and More — but You'll Have to Book Soon

Low-cost Icelandic airline Play is making the dream of a trip to Europe a reality with 35 percent off flights to popular destinations across the continent this fall.

As part of the sale, travelers can book flights at a major discount for travel from Sept. 1 through either Oct. 31 or Dec. 15, depending on the destination, Play shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is valid to book from July 3 through midnight Eastern Time on July 7.

To book, vacationers must use the promo code “PLAY4JULY.”

Travelers can fly from any of the United States airports that Play flies out of, including the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, New York Stewart International Airport, and Washington Dulles International Airport.

The sale is valid on travel to Iceland, Copenhagen, London, Dublin, and Amsterdam through Dec. 15, and to Glasgow, Düsseldorf, and Hamburg through Oct. 31, according to the airline. The flight prices include all taxes, fees, and carrier charges.

Play first started operating flights in Europe in 2021 before launching its first flight from the U.S. in 2022. The airline operates a "hub-and-spoke model" in which all flights connect through Reykjavik before heading on to other European destinations or back to the U.S.

Play is a low-cost carrier and charges per flight leg for everything from checked bags to food and drinks, but offers a package that includes both carry-on bags and priority boarding.

The sale is a welcome reprieve since international travel has become extremely expensive this summer, especially to Europe where airfare is the highest it has been in at least five years.

Still, there are ways to save money on a European vacation once travelers arrive by opting for a more affordable hotel, utilizing public transportation (like Europe’s extensive train network), and even considering a cruise.