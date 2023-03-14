Low-cost Airline Play Has a Lucky St. Patrick’s Day Sale With 20% Off Flights to Europe

Low-cost Icelandic airline Play wants to give travelers a lucky break with a St. Patrick’s Day sale that offers 20 percent off international flights (including to Ireland, of course).

The airline is offering the discount on travel booked by 12 a.m. ET on March 17, Play shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is valid for flights from April 1 through May 31 and then again from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.

To book, travelers can use the promo code “LUCKYPLAY” on the airline’s website.

“This St. Patrick’s Day, PLAY is bringing luck to travelers with 20% off flights — just in time to book summer and Memorial Day weekend getaways to Paris, London, Copenhagen, Dublin, and more,” Birgir Jónsson, the airline’s CEO, told T+L. “With PLAY’s already low fares and PLAY bundles for upgrades, passengers can plan their dream trip without breaking the bank on airfare.”

The sale is valid on travel from the United States to popular destinations across Europe from Play’s four U.S. hubs in Baltimore, Boston, New York, and Virginia.

Play, which first started operating flights in Europe in 2021 before launching its first flight from the United States last spring, operates a "hub-and-spoke model" in which all flights connect through Reykjavik before heading on to other European destinations or back to the U.S. Next month, the airline plans to add service from Washington Dulles International Airport, and in June, the carrier will add flights from Toronto in Canada.

Currently, Play serves more than 20 European cities, including popular destinations like Athens, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, and Paris.

The airline’s low-cost model means customers are charged per flight leg for everything from checked baggage to food, drinks, and even a package that includes carry-on bags and priority boarding. The airline also charges change fees.

Play offers the choice of standard seats as well as seats with extra legroom.

