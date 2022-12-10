Travelers Say These Comfy Rain Boots Are Perfect for Touring Rainy and Wet Cities — and They’re 50% Off

Get a pair for as little as $30.

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Planone Short Rain Boots Tout
Photo:

Amazon

If you’ve ever been caught in nonstop rain on vacation (we’re looking at you, Ireland), you know how important it is to pack waterproof shoes on a rainy season trip. Even though rain boots often don’t make the cut when packing because of their weight, they are undoubtedly helpful when you’re caught in those unexpected showers. But finding a travel-friendly and equally stylish pair of shoes that doesn’t weigh down your suitcase is no small feat. 

With more than 1,700 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, these Planone Short Rain Boots are an excellent addition to your rainy weather wardrobe — and right now they’re up to 51 percent off. An Amazon Choice pick, these chic and comfortable short rain boots are lightweight and easily packed for your vacation to rainier destinations, and in 11 bold colors there’s sure to be an option that complements your personal style.

Planone Short Rain Boots

Amazon


To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $60)

Made with a synthetic rubber sole and molded latex insole, these supportive and comfy boots are cute enough to upgrade any outfit while keeping your feet dry. They offer strong traction with anti-slip grooves, plus a breathable polyester/cotton lining that allows your feet to breathe throughout the day. 

With a waterproof outer shell and a simple loop design on the back, these boots are easily slipped on and off for rainy travel days and city tours alike. Not to mention there’s a subtle 1.1-inch platform to give you a little height over any particularly deep puddles. If you’re in between sizes, the brand recommends opting for a size up, particularly if you plan to wear thicker socks to keep your feet warm.

Planone Short Rain Boots

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $60)

These multi-functional boots are the ideal pick for looking chic and stylish on a rainier vacation, and they’re lightweight enough to slip right into your luggage. One customer revealed that these boots are “easy to slip on and off for traveling and from work on rainy days.” Another shopper added that they had initially purchased a pair to work on their farm but “came back to this item to order another pair in a different color for my upcoming rainy trip to Ireland,” adding that they are “everything I have been looking for and more.”

Comfort is the name of the game when it comes to shoes you’re bringing with you to travel, and shoppers note that these boots are up to the job. One customer raved, “I did a full tour of the city in them and didn’t have any issues,” adding, “I love these boots.” Another shopper concurred, sharing, “These are so comfortable I wish I could wear them everywhere. I will recommend this brand to everyone.”

Planone Short Rain Boots

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $60)

Everyone needs a good pair of rain boots for those gloomy, rainy days, and these lightweight Planone Short Rain Boots are vibrant, comfortable, and easy to pack. With these, the weather forecast doesn’t have to ruin your vacation — or your outfit. They’re currently on sale at Amazon for as much as 51 percent off, so don’t miss out on this unbelievable deal if you’re ready to make a splash with your style.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $30. 

