I Went to Private Jet Flight Attendant Training to See One of the Most Important Parts of the Job – Here's What It Was Like

When it comes to serving in-flight meals in economy class on a commercial flight, there's not too much preparation for flight attendants to worry about: heat up those tin foil meals, add the cold items to a tray, and load them onto the cart. On a private jet, however, it's a whole different game.

Beyond being responsible for onboard safety, flight attendants on private jets are also chefs, servers, and bartenders. (Not to mention housekeepers!) And when you're flying high-profile clients around the world, you're expected to provide a fine dining experience and not just a reheated frozen meal.

That's why private aviation company Planet 9 sends its flight attendants to the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in San Antonio, Texas, for a multi-day training designed to sharpen their prepping, cooking, plating, and serving skills. So, I joined the team to learn exactly what it's like.

Courtesy of Planet 9

Courtesy of Planet 9

Four flight attendant trainees and I started with perhaps the most important lesson: food safety. We learned the basics of food safety, with a few flying-specific details thrown in. Sushi, for example, is best avoided on a private jet menu. It takes some time for the fish to make it from the store to the aircraft — and it might not always be refrigerated at the proper temperature to prevent the fish from spoiling.

Then we got to the fun part — cooking. When you book a private jet through Planet 9, you're not limited to a set menu. Instead, you can share your culinary preferences with the team and even request specific dishes to customize your onboard dining experience. To that end, flight attendants need to be thoroughly versed in cooking pretty much everything. And they also need to figure out how to accomplish that within the confines of a very tiny airplane galley with limited appliances.

Courtesy of Planet 9

The Planet 9 CIA program ran through a variety of menu items, teaching us not only recipes — a smoked salmon avocado toast stole the show in the morning on the first day — but also tips and tricks for preparing them on board. While there's plenty of space in the kitchen at CIA, the instructors taped off a small working space to mimic the galley, and they limited our cookware and appliances to what's found on the planes. Open flames are a no-go on aircraft for obvious reasons, so galleys are primarily limited to microwaves and ovens. (When dishes require stovetop cooking, they can be prepared on the ground, and reheated and plated in the air.)

Plating, in particular, is an art form. "Think of your plate as a canvas," said chef Uyten Pham before diving into a demonstration to teach us how to plate fruit. She asked us to give her a theme or color palette to work with — we chose yellow fruit – and carefully cut and placed the fruit elegantly on a plate.

But it's not only about aesthetics. Practicality matters, too, as you want your guests to be able to easily consume anything placed in front of them. Think: peeling bananas or oranges in advance.

Courtesy of Planet 9

Pham and her colleague, chef Vincent Carvahlo, also challenged us to think about the full sensorial experience for guests beyond taste and vision. "I'm a huge fan when it comes to warm bread. It's a huge weakness of mine," said Pham. "Your aircraft is so small, there's no way they're not going to be able to smell that." It's a great way to whet a guest's appetite.

At the end of the program, the trainees put their new skills to the test — they devised a multi-course menu, cooked it, and served it to "guests" — aka their fellow trainees. (At this point, I was observing the action.) Every aspect of the drill was reviewed by Planet 9 staff, from the time it takes to serve each course to the taste and presentation of the dishes to how the wine is poured. In the end, a critique session refined their demonstrations.

In observing the Planet 9 CIA training program, there's one thing I learned for sure: my rudimentary cooking skills would never make the cut on a private jet. I'll just take my seat as a passenger and graciously thank my flight attendants for all their hard work.