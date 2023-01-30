This Utah Ski Resort Has All of the Powder With None of the Lift Lines

Want a mountain (almost) all to yourself? Head to Sundance Mountain Resort.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023
The snowy mountains at Sundance Mountain Resort
Photo:

Alison Fox

"Let's play," my ski instructor, Judy Fuller, shouted back at me as she hurtled down the mountain with an infectious, almost childlike excitement. I tore my eyes away from the jagged, snow-covered mountains and followed, letting the wind whip around me.

I was at Sundance — but not that Sundance. Instead of the glitzy film festival, I was at the Sundance Mountain Resort, a more than 550-skiable acre mountain with epic slopes and a quaint feel just 45 minutes from Salt Lake City in Utah.

The resort, where the legendary film festival got its start and its name before mainly moving to Park City, exudes a rustic chic vibe with a small-town feel. A system of inter-connected lifts brings skiers and boarders up to the peak elevation of more than 8,200 feet, while the base features some of the best dining in the state, all with a come-as-you-are attitude.

"It's big, but it's small," Fuller, a ski instructor for more than 40 years, shared as we returned to the base after cutting through the trees and carving our way through pockets of deep, fluffy powder. "I like the small town feel to it."

Sundance is undeniably smaller than some of its nearby counterparts — namely Park City and Alta. But what it lacks in comparative size, it more than makes up for in the almost complete lack of lift lines and charming quirks like the wild turkeys milling around the roaring fire pit.

The best skiing can be found on the back mountain, which has the highest elevation and the resort's primo natural snow. After taking in the views from Red's Lift — named for Robert Redford, who founded Sundance in 1969 before selling it in 2020 — I headed down Bear Claw and cut across to Snow Stake to take advantage of some fresh powder. 

As an East Coast skier, it was the first time I had ever gone off-piste.

"And you liked it," Fuller laughed.

A skier on Sundance Mountain Resort

Alison Fox

After a full day of skiing, I visited the resort's spa for a 90-minute gemstone aromatherapy massage that started by sitting in front of a crackling fireplace and worked out all the tension I had built up as I carved down the slopes.

It left me relaxed and ready for dinner at the Tree Room, the nicest restaurant on the property, which feels like stepping into a cozy museum. The restaurant features Indigenous art from Redford's private collection and is built around the trunk of an actual tree. 

After dinner, I walked back out into the crisp Utah mountain air, my hat pulled low, and made my way back to my room through the winding paths, amazed at the beauty of the grounds and exhausted in the best way possible. 

The adventures, however, don't stop at the mountain or in the spa.

Beyond skiing, travelers can head a few minutes away to Midway, UT, for a guided snowmobiling tour with Wasatch Excursions. After donning all the right equipment, visitors make their way into Wasatch Mountain State Park and through tree-lined paths to a large clearing. There, they can let it rip, driving as fast as they can through all the fresh snow.

For a more low-key off-mountain activity, guests can also visit the nearby Art Studio and sign up for jewelry or perfume making, pottery classes, and more. Each class lasts two hours, and students leave with a personalized and hand-crafted souvenir and a new sense of respect for artists who do this for a living. Ready to plot out your trip? Here's what you need to know.

People riding the ski lift at Sundance Mountain Resort

Alison Fox

How to Ride

Sundance is an independent mountain and sells single-day and multi-day lift tickets on the resort’s website. Single-day lift tickets start at $129 for adults.

Where to Stay

Sundance Mountain Resort is a full-service hotel with standard rooms, suites, and larger mountain homes that sleep up to 16 people. The hotel also has a schedule of included activities like early morning yoga in a yurt, guided snowshoeing, and kid's crafts.

Where to Eat

The resort features several restaurants, from fine dining to grab-and-go. Start the morning with a super flaky cinnamon morning bun from the Sundance Deli (pro tip: have them warm it up), or grab a seat by the fireplace and feast on fluffy biscuits at the Foundry Grill

For dinner, treat yourself to a meal at the Tree Room, where you can gnocchi with homemade ricotta, beech mushrooms, and Burgundy truffles.

Or head a few minutes away to The Lakehouse at Deer Creek, where dishes like the crispy nixtamalized squash with red pinon sauce epitomize the chef’s “Utah Heritage Cuisine.”

Where to Apres-ski

After a day on the slopes, head to the Owl Bar, a restored 1890s bar once frequented by Butch Cassidy that was moved from Thermopolis, WY, to Sundance. The bar, which opens at noon on weekends, offers several beers on tap and shareable bites like Dirty Fries with truffle aioli, a “perfect egg,” scallions, and everything seasoning. At night, the bar gets livelier, and features live music on select Friday and Saturday nights.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Skiers at Pajarito Mountain Ski Area
The 10 Best Ski Resorts in North America for Seniors
The Best Skis
The 11 Best Skis of 2023
Snow covered mountain; Snowmass, Colorado
This Under-the-radar Colorado Ski Resort Has Some of the Best On-mountain Dining in America
USA, Montana, Whitefish, Tourists on ski slope
10 Mountains You've Never Heard of but Need to Ski This Winter
Strafe Pullover
The 10 Best Ski Jackets for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Person skiing down mountain in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Snowmobile to Hot Springs, Après Ski in Cowboy Bars, and Go Moose-spotting in This Small Western Town
Skier at Heavenly Ski Resort with view of Lake Tahoe
7 Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts for a Winter Getaway
Family snowshoe trip at Steamboat
The 12 Best Family-friendly Ski Resorts That Cater to Kids — and Kids at Heart
Ski lifts in winter in Nendaz, Switzerland
I Learned to Ski on the Hardest Slopes in the World — Here's Why You Should, Too
Ski guide Jamie Selda wearing a yellow and black jacket against a blue sky
British Columbia Is One of the Best Places to Backcountry Ski — Here Are the Top Mountains and Resorts
Skiers outside of Valle Nevado
11 All-inclusive Ski Resorts for Your Next Winter Getaway
Alpine downhill skiers in the snow covered Rocky Mountains of Vail
This Colorado Mountain Town Will Make You Feel Like Like You're Skiing in the French Alps
Lone Mountain Ranch
10 Montana Ski Resorts Perfect for a Winter Adventure
Skiing Back Bowls at Vail, Colorado
8 of the Best Colorado Ski Resorts for Thrilling Terrain and Stunning Scenery
Brighton Resort
The 7 Best Ski Resorts in Utah
Park City, Utah
Why Sundance Is Actually the Best Time to Go Skiing in Utah