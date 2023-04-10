15 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Greece

Let’s make one thing clear: No matter where you go in Greece , you’ll have a good time. The Mediterranean nation is filled with spectacular places to explore, from its historically rich cities to its charming inland towns, and, of course, across its famed islands . But if you need a little help narrowing down where to go next, here are 15 best places to visit in Greece.

01 of 15 Athens Sergio Monti/EyeEm/Getty Images As both Greece’s capital and the nation’s largest city, Athens deserves at least a day or two of exploration. Visitors can head to popular attractions like the Acropolis and Parthenon, but more modern neighborhoods like Exarchia, known for its bohemian flair, are worth checking out, too.

02 of 15 Milos happytrip/Getty Images There are hundreds of Greek islands to choose from, but one gaining more attention by the minute is the positively quaint Milos. Accessible via direct flights from Athens, this island is the place to go for total rest and relaxation. Come to explore desolate beaches tucked in between craggy cliffs, dine on octopus in cafes that are sprinkled across the island, and enjoy quiet evenings sipping local wine while watching the sun dip into the azure waters.

03 of 15 Mykonos Jomerci/Getty Images Looking for a more lively atmosphere? Head to Mykonos, an island known for always being a good time. Also accessible via direct flights from Athens, Mykonos is the place to be during the summer for beachside parties that stretch long into the night (and often into the next day, too). Of course, there’s more to the island than just parties. It's home to its fair share of gorgeous beaches and historical sites, including Kato Mili, a row of four massive windmills built by the Venetians in the 16th century.

04 of 15 Delphi Stefan Cristian Cioata/Getty Images History buffs will love the town of Delphi, located about a 2.5-hour drive northwest of Athens. The community was home to the Oracle of Delphi, which people from all over the Mediterranean traveled to see. Here, visitors can still explore the Temple of Apollo's remains, along with several ancient theaters and stadiums preserved through the millennia.

05 of 15 Halkidiki master2/Getty Images Admire waters a shade of blue you never knew existed in the Halkidiki region, located in northern Greece. This area is best known for its gorgeous beaches, which come with equally alluring soft sand, so you can lounge about all day.

06 of 15 Epidaurus Kirsty Nadine/Getty Images Find even more historical delights, visit Epidaurus, at the northeastern end of the Peloponnese. It’s beloved by archeology buffs for its Ancient Theatre, built in the fourth century B.C. to honor the god of medicine, Asclepius. And its still a place where visitors can watch live performances in the summer.

07 of 15 Gythio Sebastian Condrea/Getty Images The seaside community of Gythio is admittedly quiet, but it's by far one of the best places to visit when you need to get away from it all. Filled with colorful homes and golden-sand beaches, Gythio is also favored for its sea turtles that come and lay their eggs.

08 of 15 Meteora Lara_Uhryn/Getty Images For unbelievable views, pay a visit to Meteora, located in Thessaly. The area is made up of massive rock formations reaching toward the sky. Inside the gorgeous formations sit several monasteries, which made their way onto the UNESCO World Heritage Site list.

09 of 15 Sifnos GlobalP/Getty Images Sifnos, a small island reachable by ferry from Athens, is another spot known for its relaxing atmosphere. Plus, it's filled with so many beaches, you can find a large patch of sandy shoreline all for yourself, even in the height of summer.

10 of 15 Kefalonia Igor Tichonow/Getty Images Mix in island time with a quick geology lesson on Kefalonia. The island, located west of the mainland, is home to the Drogarati Cave, which comes with awe-inspiring stalactites and stalagmites hanging off the ceiling and jutting out from the sea floor, respectively.

11 of 15 Corfu Irjaliina Paavonpera/Travel + Leisure Want to get a taste of Italy and Greece all in one go? Make your way to the stunning, romantic island of Corfu. Thanks to its proximity to its neighboring European nation, the island comes with plenty of Italian influence, reflected in its architecture, food, and way of life.

12 of 15 Thessaloniki Vladislav Zolotov/Getty Images Find an urban escape in northern Greece with a visit to Thessaloniki. This port city is filled with historic sites like the White Tower of Thessaloniki and Arch of Galerius, along with world-class restaurants and contemporary art museums that will leave you inspired.

13 of 15 Messolonghi Stamatios Manousis/Getty Images Get a different sea view in Messolonghi, located on the western coast of Greece. This town sits on a serene sea lake, with many who live here still making a living off fishing in the area. And though the town has great historical significance (especially around the Greek Revolution), it’s still an under-the-radar gem for international tourists.

14 of 15 Olympia Ancient ruins and columns at Olympia archaeological site in Greece. Stefan Cristian Cioata/Getty Images Make one more historic stop at Olympia, this time for a lesson in sports history. Located on the western side of the Peloponnese, Olympia was the site of the very first Olympic Games. Visitors can visit the ancient stadium and the temples of Zeus and Hera all in one trip.