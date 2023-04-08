10 Best Places to Go Glamping in Maine for Families, Couples, and Groups of Friends

Luckily, with the glamping trend continuing to grow, Maine has no shortage of opportunities to slumber among the pines without sacrificing the amenities of more traditional accommodations. Before planning your escape, double check if your chosen glamping site is operating, as many are only available seasonally (generally mid-May to mid-October).

And while the state is home some of the most beautiful hotels and inns in New England , visitors here often feel a pull to spend as much time in nature as possible — even when it comes to sleeping.

01 of 10 Tops’l Farm Carley Rudd Those looking for fine cuisine in an 83-acre woodland setting should consider a stay at Tops’l Farm in Waldoboro. A mind, body, and soul experience awaits, with options to participate in yoga, foraging, gardening, art classes, meditation, and sound healing during the farm's Petite Pause Retreats. Book a Family Camp package for archery, ax throwing, scavenger hunts, massages, and all the s'mores you can eat.

02 of 10 The Woods The Woods Tranquility and luxury await at this Norway, Maine, retreat. The Woods, aptly named, is the only tree house on property, so you can count on getting away from it all while still having Maine's craft breweries and local restaurants within a five-minute drive. Guests, who must stay a minimum of two nights, also get private access to Pennesseewassee Lake. The interior includes two bedrooms, a full kitchen, a fireplace, and a beautiful sitting area with floor-to-ceiling windows so you can feel completely immersed in nature.

03 of 10 Under Canvas Acadia Bailey Made Under Canvas' mission is easy access to the outdoors with all locations in close proximity to national parks. The luxury tents are located in Surry, with seven different layouts to accommodate solo travelers, couples, friends, and families. The Cadillac Mountain suite, for example, includes two tents connected by a common porch, ideal for families with kids or those traveling together and wanting separate sleeping quarters. Activities include trivia, fireside chats, painting, scavenger hunts, music, and more. Under Canvas also takes its culinary offerings to heart, serving up locally sourced meals to fuel your adventures.

04 of 10 Northeast Whitewater Yurts If you find yourself at Moosehead Lake seeking a quintessential Maine wilderness experience, Northeast Whitewater offers yurt accommodations (traditional camping is also available), as well as a variety of activities. Rafting, moose safaris, waterfall hikes, wildlife photography, and bird-watching are just some of the ways to occupy your time outside of the yurt.

05 of 10 Terramor Outdoor Resort Courtesy of Terramor. Located on the outskirts of Bar Harbor, Terramor’s tents sleep up to five people, and some come with bunk beds. A handful of the accommodations also have indoor and private outdoor showers. The stunning main lodge houses a restaurant, though guests have the option of ordering their food to go to bring on Mount Desert Island explorations or throw on one of the communal grills at leisure. There’s a full events calendar featuring stargazing, yoga, s’mores, live music, and more. Families will love the on-site pool and hot tub, too.

06 of 10 Acadia Yurts Courtesy of Acadia Yurts Located in Southwest Harbor, this is another close-to-the-park favorite with a variety of yurts (and a handful of tiny homes). These circular dwellings are 24 or 30 feet and can sleep up to six. Another perk of staying here is the year-round wellness center with yoga, an infrared sauna, massage therapy, and a floatation room.

07 of 10 Sandy Pines Campground Douglas Merriam/Sandy Pines This Kennebunkport property has something for every type of glamping enthusiast. Stay in a Conestoga wagon, a decked-out Airstream, a VW van, a glass hut, a modern A-frame, a cottage, or a more traditional glamping tent. The couples safari tents make for a romantic getaway, complete with a king-size bed, an indoor seating area, and an outdoor deck with a fire pit. Sandy Pines is known for its fun themed weekends, too, so check the calendar before booking.

08 of 10 Bucksport / Fort Knox Koa Holiday Courtesy of Bucksport/Fort Knox KOA. For travelers who want options, this Koa campground in Orland offers two tree houses, two glamping sites, and two deluxe cabins. Because of the more traditional campground setting, it's the perfect vacation spot for families with kids. The central location offers visitors the chance to be within short driving distance of Acadia National Park, Castine, Camden, and Bangor. In town, glampers can wander Fort Knox or visit the Penobscot Narrows Observatory, taking the elevator up to the world’s tallest public bridge observatory.

09 of 10 Floating Camp Roam Airbnb If you’ve never experienced lake life in Maine, take a beat from the coastal explorations and book this dreamy floating houseboat on Pemaquid Pond in Bremen. It sleeps up to three people and has plenty of deck space to soak in the summer vibes and sunsets, thanks in part to a kitchenette equipped with all you need for romantic dinners on the water. Looking for a bit more space? The same host offers the Nomad houseboat, which comes with a double bed and two singles.