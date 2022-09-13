Travelers Swear By These Compression Packing Cubes for When You Need Everything to Fit in Your Carry-on

Making sure that all of your belongings fit into a modest carry-on suitcase isn’t always an easy feat, especially for lengthier trips. But according to many travelers, the best way to maximize (and even free up) space in your luggage is to recruit the help of the Pinzon Compression Packing Cubes, an under-the-radar Amazon find that just went on sale.

Right now, you can get the compression cubes, which are available in sets of four and six, starting at $30. Both sets come with four packing cubes (and the six-pack version includes designated shoe and laundry bags) $30 and $39, respectively. It's also worth mentioning that there’s an on-site coupon that helps you save five percent at checkout.

According to the brand, the Pinzon Packing Cubes’ compression technology reduces the size of its contents by 60 percent to optimize the space within your go-to suitcase. The cubes’ varying sizes and transparent mesh paneling also creates a useful organizational scheme for you to follow and pack even smarter, and spend less time shuffling everything around to find what you need for the day. Additionally, the brand highlights that the cubes also help reduce wrinkling.

As for exterior, the packing cubes are made with a durable nylon material that assists with its impressive compression abilities while also providing a lightweight, water-resistant shell. It’s also worth noting that shoppers have a choice between six colors: black, light blue, navy blue, gray, pink, and red, so you can pick your favorite color or match it to your luggage.

Shoppers have plenty of compliments for the space-saving cubes. “Wow, what a difference,” an Amazon reviewer exclaimed. “I'd normally need to check a bag for a week-long trip, but using only the two larger ones, a week's worth of clothes compressed enough to fit into one small-ish wheeled carry-on.” They also noted that there was still “plenty of room” in their carry-on suitcase for “two pairs of shoes and all my other travel essentials.”

A reviewer with a similar testimony added, “[I] would never have believed we could get everything in a 21-inch roller for an extended 11-day trip in Europe, but compression bags made it work.” Following their review was an avid traveler who commented that even after using other packing cubes before, “These take it to a new level.” They also mentioned that switching to the Pinzon Packing Cubes made bringing just a carry-on for an eight-day trip far more doable.

Another travel enthusiast was happy to report that using the compression cubes “cut my packing time in half” and shared, “These cubes made packing, and then getting ready, while away so much easier. I didn’t have to rummage through my luggage searching for an item.” Additionally, a shopper said, “I use these bags to neatly separate our clothes and our kids clothes. It makes it so much easier when packing [and] unpacking.”

And, a final reviewer wrote, “The quality is superb. [Everything] from the zipper to the material to the packaging is amazing. These bags are my go-to for traveling between Southern California to Las Vegas.”

If one thing is for sure, it’s that the Pinzon Compression Packing Cubes will help make packing for your next trip much easier. Get a set at Amazon today, and don’t forget to use the on-site coupon for extra savings.

