This Photograph of 2 Mice Fighting Over Crumbs Won a Major Wildlife Photography Award

When someone says “wildlife photography,” most people picture something majestic like lions prowling the Serengeti or whales breeching out of an ocean. But the winner of this year’s “Wildlife Photographer of the Year LUMIX People’s Choice Award” stunned the contest with something a bit more (extra)ordinary.

Sam Rowley, a photographer from Bristol, England, visited different platforms in London’s underground every night for a week to capture the perfect shot of typical late-night Tube dwellers — mice.

He waited patiently for his moment, getting on the ground of in order to capture the mice at the perfect angle and scored his winning shot. Entitled “Station Squabble,” the image shows two mice fighting over a crumb dropped by passengers. It’s surprisingly poignant and shows mice in a manner seldom seen, or noticed.

“I'm so pleased to win this award,” Rowley said in a statement. “It's been a lifetime dream to succeed in this competition in this way, with such a relatable photo taken in such an everyday environment in my hometown. I hope it shows people the unexpected drama found in the most familiar of urban environments.”

The winning image was selected from more than 48,000 entries. Judges from Britain’s Natural History Museum narrowed the results down to a final 25. From those finalists, the winner was selected by a public vote of more than 28,000 people.

The entry pool included amateur and professional photographers from around the world, capturing striking images of polar bears, jaguars, frogs and more. A total of five shortlisted photographs were awarded a prize.

Rowley’s winning image will be on display at the Natural History Museum in London until May.