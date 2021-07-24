Slim Aarons' Photographs Are A Window Into Another Time

For those of you who need an introduction or, at the very least, a reminder: George A. Aarons, known as Slim (he was tall and slender), was, from the 1950s to the late 70s, the self-appointed photographer-in-chief of what was then known as "high society." Today, his name is synonymous with images that epitomize life in those decades at its wealthiest and most glamorous. Less well-known is the fact that he was also an accomplished travel photographer—and that some of his most iconic photographs were shot for this magazine.