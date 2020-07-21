The Selfie Station in Iowa Is an Instagram Dream

The state of Iowa is about to become the coolest geotagged destination on Instagram.

In June, Des Moines, Iowa became the home of Selfie Station, a new interactive “selfie museum” where guests can walk through 27 different “Instagram rooms” and snap as many photos as they’d like to share on their feeds.

Image zoom Ashley Wilkerson Photography

Image zoom Jenni Machir/The Farmhouse Studios

"I came across one of these selfie museums and it just clicked," Ashley Wilkerson, owner of the Selfie Station, told the Des Moines Register about finding her inspiration in places like the Museum of Ice Cream and The Color Factory.

Image zoom Jenni Machir/The Farmhouse Studios

But, Wilkerson also wants to make it clear that the Selfie Station isn’t just about reaching your arm up in the air to take a few low-res photos. Instead, she says it’s a far more professional environment.

"A lot of people kind of get turned off by the word 'selfie.'... It's not just selfies, all of our stations have a (lighting fixture) that holds your phone," Wilkerson told the paper. "So yes, it's a selfie, but it's honestly like getting professional, styled photos with your phone."

Wilkerson added, those who aren’t comfortable setting up their own phone for photos can reserve a professional photographer for $100 an hour.

To ensure guest safety, Wilkerson says she will only allow a maximum of 30 people per hour to enter. Guests are also limited to spending one hour inside the space, according to its website. This, she noted, will allow for proper social distancing throughout the 27 different spaces. Wilkerson told the paper that both rooms and equipment are regularly sanitized, however, masks are not required inside the building so make sure to assess your own risk tolerance before visiting.