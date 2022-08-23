T+L Photographers Share Their Most Memorable Shots — and the Gear They Can't Travel Without

So you want to get that "it" shot — the one you see in glossy magazines? Four of our most trusted photographers explain how to think like a pro, and what gear they use to capture the perfect scene.

Marco Argüello. Illustration by Matthew Hollings

Marco Argüello

Camera: Sony A7 III

Accessory: Tenba Byob 10 Camera Insert

"I always pack my Sony A7 in the Tenba camera case when I travel. I like it because it's light, small, and unobtrusive. I used the A7 to get this candid photo of my wife, Stefani, and her childhood best friend, who came to visit us in Athens in 2019. We all took a beach holiday to the Greek island of Hydra. I love the slightly tilted composition and how the warm light gives shape to their arms and legs."

Nancy Lova. Illustration by Matthew Hollings

Nancy Lova

Camera: Canon EOS 77d (available on eBay)

Accessory: Joby GorillaPod

"I have a fascination with the Ottoman era and the patterns and details of Islamic architecture. I finally went to Istanbul for the first time in 2020, on a solo trip from my home in London. This is the exterior of the Blue Mosque — or the Sultanahmet Camii, in Turkish — taken from Sultanahmet Square. I always try to 'see' the shot before I set it up. I'm constantly thinking about what will be in the center of my image. I adjusted my portable tripod so that the minaret catches your eye. The GorillaPod attaches to practically anything, making it quick and easy to set up."

Jeni Afuso. Illustration by Matthew Hollings

Jeni Afuso

Camera: Contax T2 (available on eBay)

Accessory: Topo Designs Camera Cube

"For me, going running is a great way to cover a lot of ground when I'm traveling on assignment — and also burn calories so I can eat more, which is the best part of traveling. I always keep my Contax T2 on me, protected by the Topo camera cube. You never know when you'll stumble across a scene worth capturing. Like in February, when I was running in San Felipe del Agua, Mexico. I saw a yellow Jeep Alpina at the bottom of a hill, and I just had to run down to get a photo. I loved everything about the composition…until I realized I had to get back up the hill again. Anything for the shot, I suppose."

Frédéric Lagrange. Illustration by Matthew Hollings

Frédéric Lagrange

Camera: Pentax 6x7 (available on eBay)

Accessory: Kodak Gold 200 film

"A period of unrest had recently ended in Kashmir, and there was still palpable tension in the region. So I was generally being careful, but felt compelled to introduce myself to this woman. There was a blue fence nearby that matched her scarf, so I asked to take a portrait of her there. The overwhelming presence of the blue lifts the mood and creates lightness, especially given the atmosphere at the time the frame was shot. I used my Pentax 6x7 and Kodak Gold 200 film, the same things I've used for all my T+L assignments for the past twenty years."

A version of this story first appeared in the August 2022 issue of Travel + Leisure under the headline "In Focus."