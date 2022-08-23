T+L Photographers Share Their Most Memorable Shots — and the Gear They Can't Travel Without

We asked four of our trusted contributors about their favorite cameras, cases, tripods, and more.

By Scott Bay
Published on August 23, 2022
A collection of vintage cameras on a shelf
Photo: iStockphoto/Getty Images

So you want to get that "it" shot — the one you see in glossy magazines? Four of our most trusted photographers explain how to think like a pro, and what gear they use to capture the perfect scene.

A photo shows a close up of the arms and legs of two women on the beach, and an illustration of a camera and bag
Marco Argüello. Illustration by Matthew Hollings

Marco Argüello

Camera: Sony A7 III

Accessory: Tenba Byob 10 Camera Insert

"I always pack my Sony A7 in the Tenba camera case when I travel. I like it because it's light, small, and unobtrusive. I used the A7 to get this candid photo of my wife, Stefani, and her childhood best friend, who came to visit us in Athens in 2019. We all took a beach holiday to the Greek island of Hydra. I love the slightly tilted composition and how the warm light gives shape to their arms and legs."

Photo of a mosque in Istanbul, and an illustratino of a camera on a tripod
Nancy Lova. Illustration by Matthew Hollings

Nancy Lova

Camera: Canon EOS 77d (available on eBay)

Accessory: Joby GorillaPod

"I have a fascination with the Ottoman era and the patterns and details of Islamic architecture. I finally went to Istanbul for the first time in 2020, on a solo trip from my home in London. This is the exterior of the Blue Mosque — or the Sultanahmet Camii, in Turkish — taken from Sultanahmet Square. I always try to 'see' the shot before I set it up. I'm constantly thinking about what will be in the center of my image. I adjusted my portable tripod so that the minaret catches your eye. The GorillaPod attaches to practically anything, making it quick and easy to set up."

Photo of a yellow car in a garage and an illustration of a camera bag and camera
Jeni Afuso. Illustration by Matthew Hollings

Jeni Afuso

Camera: Contax T2 (available on eBay)

Accessory: Topo Designs Camera Cube

"For me, going running is a great way to cover a lot of ground when I'm traveling on assignment — and also burn calories so I can eat more, which is the best part of traveling. I always keep my Contax T2 on me, protected by the Topo camera cube. You never know when you'll stumble across a scene worth capturing. Like in February, when I was running in San Felipe del Agua, Mexico. I saw a yellow Jeep Alpina at the bottom of a hill, and I just had to run down to get a photo. I loved everything about the composition…until I realized I had to get back up the hill again. Anything for the shot, I suppose."

Two photos show a portrait of a woman wearing a blue headscarf, and an illustration of a camera and film
Frédéric Lagrange. Illustration by Matthew Hollings

Frédéric Lagrange

Camera: Pentax 6x7 (available on eBay)

Accessory: Kodak Gold 200 film

"A period of unrest had recently ended in Kashmir, and there was still palpable tension in the region. So I was generally being careful, but felt compelled to introduce myself to this woman. There was a blue fence nearby that matched her scarf, so I asked to take a portrait of her there. The overwhelming presence of the blue lifts the mood and creates lightness, especially given the atmosphere at the time the frame was shot. I used my Pentax 6x7 and Kodak Gold 200 film, the same things I've used for all my T+L assignments for the past twenty years."

A version of this story first appeared in the August 2022 issue of Travel + Leisure under the headline "In Focus."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Cameras for Travel
The Best Cameras for Travel, According to Professional Photographers
best hiking day packs tout
The Best Hiking Daypacks for Every Adventure
A Carriage ride past the Visitor Center in Downtown Lexington
This Small Virginia City Is the Perfect Home Base for Beautiful Hikes, Scenic Drives, and an International Dark Sky Park With Epic Stargazing
best camping lanterns
The Best Camping Lanterns for Your Next Outdoor Getaway
Hanging off the side of Gold Mt. Expedition Ferrata
This Colorado Mountain Town Has a Brand-new Suspension Bridge — Hanging 200 Feet Over Gorgeous Cliffs
Travel Photography
How to Take Travel Photos You'll Be Proud to Show Off Back Home
Portable Speaker
The Best Portable Speakers
A father, daughter safari in Botswana and Zimbabwe
How Photographing Wildlife on My First Safari Taught Me the Virtues of Patience
woman tourist with a camera
These Are the 11 Best Cameras for Traveling, According to Thousands of Reviews
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Is Here — Everything You Need to Know
Rooftop Cargo Carrier
The Best Car Top Carriers of 2022
A group of people swim in a pool overlooking the water in Acapulco, Mexico
Slim Aarons' Photographs Are A Window Into Another Time
Kayaking in sunshine off Prospect Point, Antarctic
This Epic Antarctica Cruise Offers Adventures Like Helicopter Rides, Submarine Trips, and Whale Sightings
editors picks
10 Weekend Trip Essentials, According to 'Travel + Leisure' Editors
Red Hills near Abiquiu, New Mexico
How to Do a Southwest Food Road Trip — With National Parks, Craft Cocktails, and Delicious New Mexican Cuisine
Overlooking Lanikuhonua Hidden Oahu
Searching for Mana: Where to See the Real Hawaii