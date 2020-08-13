China’s Stunning Red Beach Is the Most Mesmerizing Thing You'll See All Day

Get your cameras ready. Panjin, located in China’s Liaoning province approximately a six-hour drive from Beijing, is home to the stunning Red Beach. But contrary to the name, you won’t find any sand here.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, the region is situated in one of the biggest wetlands in the world, which magically turns a beautiful red color every autumn. OK, it isn’t magic. It turns red due to the seepweed species that grows there and can absorb high levels of saline. As it soaks up the saltwater from the surrounding sea, it turns a crimson color.

Image zoom Cai Jingyu/VCG via Getty Images

During the spring, the seepweed starts out as a shade of green, but throughout the summer, it gradually changes color, becoming a deep red hue by fall.

And every fall, plenty of tourists — more than two million, per CNN — flock to the region for the vivid views, and of course, photo ops. Besides the Red Beach, the region is home to 260 species of birds, and it’s also famous for rice as well as bamboo shoots, according to CNN.

According to Travel China Guide, you can reach Panjin by bus or train, depending on where you may be located within mainland China. Upon arriving, take the designated walkway through the wetlands to soak in the beauty of the beach.

Image zoom Getty Images

Timing is key, too. China Daily suggests the best time to see the beautiful beach is in October. If you go too early, the seepweed will not be as red, and if you go too late, they may have died off for the year.