This Art Company Sweepstakes Will Give You $1,000 on Your Next Airbnb Stay Plus a Free Photo Session

There’s no doubt that vacations have been looking very different in 2020, but that doesn’t mean we don’t all have some serious wanderlust.

Luckily, Paintru, a direct-to-consumer art company, teamed up with photographer-for-hire website Flytographer on a stellar sweepstakes for travelers who want to make priceless memories anywhere in the world.

The Ultimate Staycation Giveaway not only provides one lucky winner (and their guest) with a $1,000 gift card to be applied toward an Airbnb stay, but it also offers a 60-minute Flytographer photo session (in their chosen city), a $50 Flytographer printing credit (to make photos or even holiday cards), and a custom-made Paintru painting of a photo of their choice.

Flytographer, which is sort of like Airbnb for finding local, professional photographers, is available in cities all over the world, including New York, London, Tokyo, the Amalfi Coast, Venice, Santorini, Paris, and Hawaii. This allows people to take advantage of their services this year with a close-to-home excursion or on a bucket-list trip that’s further in the future.

In order to enter the sweepstakes, follow Paintru and Flytographer on social media and tag your travel buddy on the giveaway post on each account. Then, fill out the online form on the Paintru website to officially send in your submission.