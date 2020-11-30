Learn everything you need for the perfect shot with the help of experts at Nikon.

Learn How to Take Perfect Holiday Photos With These Free Photography Classes From Nikon

Nikon wants to ensure you can memorialize this holiday season for future generations. That’s why it’s making its wildly popular Nikon School Online classes free all season long.

“Nikon School Online classes are a great way to help anyone brush up on their photography skills and inspire them to capture and share their amazing photos and video with their friends and families this holiday season,” Jay Vannatter, executive vice president, Nikon Inc., shared in a statement. “Whether celebrating the holidays at home among loved ones or joining together virtually, the power of imaging helps keep us connected, creative, and inspired.”

The classes are available now through the end of the year and are taught by both Nikon ambassadors and photographers.

According to the company, there are “a wide range of classes are available, including an all-new class for creating memorable holiday photos and videos, helping users step up their creativity just in time for the most festive time of the year.”

The program’s newest class, “Better Holiday Photos with Nikon Ambassadors,” includes tips from the camera company’s top creative ambassadors, who are all on hand to share their personal tips for capturing the holidays with family and friends, even from a distance.

In the class, students will learn how to create holiday cards, master basic lighting, learn how to capture delicious food photography, and learn a few posing techniques to make sure everyone shines.

“From emerging creators who just got their first camera to seasoned enthusiasts, Nikon School Online classes offer a variety of educational lessons for anyone to enhance their photography and videography skills as well as anyone ready to pick up a new hobby at home,” the company shared in a statement. “The easy-to-follow classes are taught by world-renowned creatives and cover an array of topics to best capture different genres. Whether looking to learn to photograph stunning portraits, vast landscapes, your furry friends or make the leap into video capture, there is a Nikon school class ready to inspire and entertain creators on each topic.”

Check out the entire class list and sign up for free on Nikon’s website now.