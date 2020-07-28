These Are the Most Instagrammed Beaches in the World

From Thailand to Denmark, these beaches get all of the "likes."

Right now you’re probably dreaming about a beach vacation. It’s a dream so real you may even be able to feel the warm sand between your toes, the cool breeze on your face, and maybe even a cool wave or two hitting your legs. Unless you live on the coast, this dream likely won’t become a reality for a bit, however, that doesn’t mean you can’t keep visualizing your favorite seaside destination. In fact, let us help you even more by sharing a few photos from the world’s most Instagrammed beaches, according to Inkifi.

Inkifi, a photo printing service, recently sifted through Instagram to figure out which beaches around the world got the most love on social media. And a few may be closer than you think.

According to Inkifi’s findings, five of the top 10 most Instagrammed beaches in the world sit in the U.S. But, that’s not to say beaches outside U.S. borders are any less beautiful, they simply have fewer hashtag mentions. Want to see who made the list? Keep scrolling to find out the world’s top 10 most hashtagged beach destinations.

10. Skagen Beach, Denmark

Skagen Beach is one of the more unique seaside destinations to visit as it happens to be the place where the Baltic Sea and the North Sea meet. Just walk to the point to wade through the two seas at once.

9. Maya Bay, Thailand

Despite being closed for years to tourists, Maya Bay still managed to make the list. Though really, it’s easy to see why thanks to its gorgeous blue waters and stunning cliffsides hovering all around.

8. Los Roques, Venezuela

Los Roques in Venezuela isn’t just one beach, but rather a small archipelago just off the mainland coast. And really, this makes it an even better place to daydream about because you can dream about one island then another… and another.. and another…

7. Paradise Beach, Croatia

With a name like Paradise, how could it not make the list? Paradise Beach in Croatia is a family-friendly destination with plenty of blue water, white sandy shoreline, and entertainment up and down the coast for all to enjoy.

6. Panama City Beach, Florida

A longtime spring break favorite, Panama City Beach in Florida is a surefire Instagram hit. And really, with its soft white sand beach and warm waters, it’s a destination worth visiting well beyond graduation.

5. Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona is another favorite Floridian spring break destination to make the list. Though the beach sure is beautiful, the town gets a little social media boost thanks to being home to the famed speedway, too.

4. Bondi Beach, Australia

Bondi Beach is an icon of coastal living. With its sweeping views, endless waves, and perfectly tanned lifeguards, what’s not to love?

3. Laguna Beach, California

Laguna Beach was famous long before MTV came to town. The gorgeous Southern Californian beach town is home to miles of coastline, and an excellent art scene to boot.

2. Venice Beach, California

It doesn’t get more hip than Venice Beach. The sandy stretch in Los Angeles is the place to be for volleyball games, A-list star sightings, and is the perfect place to get that coveted California sunkissed glow.

1. Miami Beach, Florida