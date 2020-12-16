Win a Free Trip to Iceland With 2 Professional Photographers — Here's How to Enter

Everyone wants to take better travel photos, and now’s your chance to level up your skills in the best way possible –– with a free trip.

Icelandic outerwear company 66˚North is hosting a drawing for a free trip to Iceland that’s sure to please both wannabe photographers and outdoorsy adventurers.

This free getaway (scheduled for 2021) includes two round-trip tickets provided by Icelandair, as well as a day with photographers Benjamin Hardman and Alex Strohl. The winner will visit some of Hardman and Strohl’s favorite places in the country, away from the tourist spots, while learning some tricks for taking excellent travel photos.

“Learn tricks of the trade when it comes to Arctic photography or trekking, or just enjoy a day out in nature exploring Iceland with these two world-famous adventurers,” it says on the 66˚North website.

Image zoom Credit: Getty Images

To apply, simply fill out the form on the 66˚North website and follow the brand on Instagram or join their fan club on Strava. To be eligible for the prize, you must be 18 years or older. It’s also important to note any travel restrictions or requirements for Iceland at the time of your trip. At the time of publishing, the country’s borders are closed to U.S. citizens, but up-to-date requirements can be found on the Icelandair website.

The drawing will take place on Dec. 21, and the winner will be able to pick travel dates that are convenient for them, as well as for Hardman and Strohl. Unfortunately, hotel accommodations are not included in the prize, so that will have to be arranged by the winner separately.

While the trip is only be available to one person, 66˚North is also offering three runners-up their Snæfell shell jacket (valued at $500) to stay nice and warm from anywhere.