55+ Halloween Captions and Quotes for Your Next Instagram Post
Bewitch your followers with these cute and funny Halloween captions.
It’s finally spooky season, and that means it’s time to break out the Halloween decorations, watch all your favorite scary movies, carve a pumpkin, and of course, take some festive photos. With seasonal decor and pumpkins everywhere, Halloween is an Instagram lover’s dream, so we’ve rounded up some of the best Halloween captions for your next post. Whether you’re going for a creepy, haunted aesthetic or sharing photos of your adorable costume, we’ve got you covered with these 55+ Halloween Instagram captions and quotes.
Cute Halloween Captions
- Too cute to spook.
- Cutest pumpkin in the patch.
- Oh my gourd, I love Halloween!
- If you’ve got it, haunt it.
- What a boo-tiful costume.
- Have a fang-tastic Halloween!
- Ghouls just want to have fun.
- It’s the season to trick-or-treat yourself.
- Wishing you a spooktacular Halloween!
- Hocus pocus!
- Happy Howl-oween!
- No tricks, just treats.
- Hanging with my boo.
- Pumpkin spice and everything nice.
- Stay spooky!
- Keep calm and scare on.
- All tricks, no treats.
- Hay, pumpkin!
- Let’s give them pumpkin to talk about.
Funny Halloween Instagram Captions
- Creepin’ it real.
- Here for the boos.
- Eat, drink, and be scary.
- Resting witch face.
- Hot ghoul Halloween.
- Just witchful thinking.
- Happy Halloween, witches!
- #SquadGhouls
- Have a bloody good time!
- Basic witch.
- Who run the world? Ghouls.
- I’m 100% that witch.
- I’m the ghostess with the mostess.
- Just a little batty.
- Cheers, witches!
- Demons are a ghoul’s best friend.
- I’m a haunt mess.
Halloween Literature Quotes
- “I solemnly swear I’m up to no good.” — J. K. Rowling, Harry Potter
- “Hell is empty and all the devils are here.” — William Shakespeare, “The Tempest”
- “Something wicked this way comes.” — William Shakespeare, “Macbeth”
- “Mischief managed.” — J. K. Rowling, Harry Potter
- “Believe nothing you hear, and only one half that you see.” — Edgar Allan Poe
- “Double, double, toil and trouble, fire burn, and cauldron bubble.” — William Shakespeare, “Macbeth”
Halloween Movie Quotes
- "There are three things I've learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin." — “It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”
- "I'm the ghost with the most, babe.” — “Beetlejuice”
- “I'll stop wearing black when they invent a darker color." — “The Addams Family”
- “Amuck, amuck, amuck.” — “Hocus Pocus”
- “A person should always choose a costume which is in direct contrast to her own personality." — “It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”
- “I’m a mouse, duh.” — “Mean Girls”
Song Lyrics That Make Perfect Halloween Captions
- “I ain’t afraid of no ghost.” — Ray Parker Jr., “Ghostbusters”
- “I put a spell on you.” — Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, “I Put a Spell on You”
- “Bad to the bone.” — George Thorogood & The Destroyers, "Bad to the Bone"
- “Every little thing she does is magic.” — The Police, “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic”
- “Everyone hail to the Pumpkin King” — “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “This Is Halloween”
- “They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky. They're all together ooky, the Addams Family.” — Vic Mizzy, “The Addams Family” theme
- “Grim grinning ghosts come out to socialize” — Disney’s Haunted Mansion theme, “Grim Grinning Ghosts (The Screaming Song)”
- “Spooky, scary skeletons, send shivers down your spine.” — Andrew Gold, “Spooky Scary Skeletons”
