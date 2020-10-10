55+ Halloween Captions and Quotes for Your Next Instagram Post

It’s finally spooky season, and that means it’s time to break out the Halloween decorations, watch all your favorite scary movies, carve a pumpkin, and of course, take some festive photos. With seasonal decor and pumpkins everywhere, Halloween is an Instagram lover’s dream, so we’ve rounded up some of the best Halloween captions for your next post. Whether you’re going for a creepy, haunted aesthetic or sharing photos of your adorable costume, we’ve got you covered with these 55+ Halloween Instagram captions and quotes.