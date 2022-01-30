The 8 Most Beautiful Places to Spend Time in Nature on a Trip to Palm Springs, According to a Travel Photographer

Besides tourism, agriculture is the largest industry of the valley. For a taste, plan the classic stop to Shields Date Garden in Indio. Have lunch at The Cafe, stock up on fresh dates and date crystals, and do not skip The Theater. The uninitiated will learn how dates came to be one of the biggest crops in the Coachella Valley and will be able to observe the techniques, both old and new, used to farm them. For further education on the agricultural history of the area, visit Coachella Valley History Museum. Driving through Indio, you'll see rows of date groves and some of the hardworking farmers who help bring them to your table.