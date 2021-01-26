Gray Malin's Newest Photo Collection Could Score You a Free Trip to Hawaii

The photographer's new images of the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel are the escape we all need right now.

Once again, Hawaii is ready for its closeup, and photographer Gray Malin is there to deliver.

On Tuesday, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel announced its partnership with Malin on his latest fine art series, "Gray Malin at the Mauna Kea." According to the photographer and the hotel, the series was "inspired by the beautifully unique spirit of the island of Hawai'i" and celebrates the resort's "dream-worthy setting" along Kauna'oa Bay.

"Working with the Mauna Kea for this project was a dream," Malin shared in a statement. "I have had my mindset on shooting this luxury resort for a while, and it is incredible that we were able to make it happen during this unpredictable year."

Image zoom Credit: Gray Malin at the Mauna Kea © Gray Malin

According to the hotel, to ensure Malin's safety during the shoot, they gave the photographer exclusive access to the resort, allowing him to photograph each location in solitude. The limited access also allowed Gray the chance to think in a new way, using vintage props, colorful surfboards, and a few dozen striped beachside umbrellas to create a new vibe.

"I was lucky enough to shoot the resort while it was closed down, giving me the opportunity to highlight the property's iconic locations in the most serene fashion," Malin said. "I am very proud of how the historic hotel and the island of Hawai'i are celebrated in this series."

In total, the collection consists of 32 images meant to invoke "both nostalgia for the simpler days of yesteryear along with excitement for future vacations to come." Notable locations, the hotel explained, include Hau Tree, a beachfront dining lounge; Hole 3, the "most celebrated hole" at the championship golf course; and the hotel's front entrance.

"We are honored to see the timeless beauty of Mauna Kea Beach Hotel come alive in this new photography series from Gray Malin," Craig Anderson, vice president of operations for Mauna Kea Resort, shared. "From our sun-soaked beach cove that draws travelers from around the world to our orange beach buggy filled with vintage surfboards, this collection captures the feel-good spirit of Mauna Kea that has kept guests coming back for generations."

Image zoom Credit: Gray Malin at the Mauna Kea © Gray Malin

Here's perhaps the best part about the collection's launch: Gray Malin and Mauna Kea Beach Hotel will provide one lucky fan with a medium-framed print from the series, plus a three-night stay in an Ocean View Deluxe room at Mauna Beach Hotel, which includes daily breakfast for two, one-day use of a beach cabana, and lunch for two at Hau Tree. Those interested can enter to win on Instagram from Jan. 26 through Feb. 8. (Full entry requirements, terms and conditions are available here.)