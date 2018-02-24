Post your best travel photos with these clever and funny vacation captions.

65 Vacation Captions for Your Next Travel-inspired Instagram Post

Woman taking photos near Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

In the age of witty tweets and clever Instagram stories, it can feel like there's a lot of pressure to be a wordsmith and craft the perfect eye-catching social media post. Luckily, going on vacation makes it easier to produce attention-grabbing content. After all, you've already got the breathtaking travel photos working in your favor — now you just need the perfect vacation caption.

From cute, travel-inspired captions to funny quotes and destination puns, there is a vacation Instagram caption for every type of destination- and traveler. Here's your guide to the best vacation Instagram captions.

Vacation Captions

It's about the journey, not the destination. But maybe it's a little bit about the destination…#[insert location]

Keep calm and travel on.

Wanderlust: A desire to travel, to understand one's very existence.

An adventure a day keeps the doctor away.

Up, up, and away... *insert airplane emoji*

Vacation mode: Activated.

Out of office. *insert waving hand emoji*

Always take the scenic route.

Every day is one step closer to your next vacation.

Let the adventure begin.

Beach Vacation Caption Ideas

Time to seas the day.

Life's a beach.

Time for some vitamin sea. *insert beach emoji*

I never met a sunset I didn't like. *insert sunset emoji*

The tan will fade, but the memories will last forever.

Palm trees and the ocean breeze.

It's a shore thing.

On island time. *insert palm tree emoji*

Sunshine on my mind.

Every day is sun-day at the beach.

Mountain Destination Vacation Captions

Find me where the wild things are.

The mountains are my happy place.

Sky above. Earth below. Peace within.

The best views come from the hardest climb.

Take me to the mountains.

All good things are wild and free.

Adventure awaits.

I will move mountains.

Climbing my way to bigger and better things.

European Vacation Captions

Italy stole a pizza my heart.

London calling.

Doing it for the Amster-gram.

I Louvre Paris.

When in Rome...

Leaving Germany is going to be the wurst.

It's always pub o'clock in London!

Fiesta like there's no mañana.

When in Belgium, chocolate calories don't count!

Irish I never had to leave Ireland.

Sea you soon, Croatia.

Eiffel for France, and now I never want to leave.

Czech this out!

U.S Destination Vacation Captions

Viva Las Vegas!

Woke up in the city that never sleeps.

Chicago has blown me away — now I see why they call it the #WindyCity!

California dreaming.

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.

North is a direction. The South is a lifestyle.

Everything's bigger in Texas.

New York State of Mind.

Seattle days and summer rays!

Welcome to colorful Colorado.

All you need is a little faith, trust, and pixie dust.

Travel Quotes That Make Perfect Vacation Captions

"I haven't been everywhere, but it's on my list." — Susan Sontag

"And I think to myself, what a wonderful world." — Louis Armstrong

"The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams." — Oprah Winfrey

"Travel is about the gorgeous feeling of teetering in the unknown." — Anthony Bourdain

"Each fresh peak ascended teaches something." — Sir Martin Convay

"Travel can be anywhere, it's not measured in miles." — Samantha Brown

"Never stop doing things for the first time." — Anonymous

"There should be sympathy cards for having to go back to work after vacation." — Anonymous

"Jet lag is for amateurs." — Dick Clark

"Bizarre travel plans are dancing lessons from God." — Kurt Vonnegut

"I've been everywhere, man." — Johnny Cash

"On the road again. Just can't wait to get on the road again." — Willie Nelson