31 Inspiring Travel Quotes That Make Perfect Instagram Captions

These inspirational travel quotes will make you want to book your next trip as soon as possible.

It’s difficult to put into words just how transformational travel can be. Thankfully, artists, authors, philosophers, and world travelers have captured that essence in inspirational travel quotes that remind us of our past journeys and serve as fuel for future trips. We’ve rounded up some of the best travel quotes from the likes of Anthony Bourdain, Oprah Winfrey, John Muir, and more, so you can get excited for your next bucket list trip. These beautiful quotes also make perfect travel captions for Instagram, so add them to your next post to encourage your followers to get out and explore.

Inspirational Travel Quotes

“Once a year go somewhere you have never been before.” — Dalai Lama

“You lose sight of things…and when you travel, everything balances out.” — Daranna Gidel

“A traveler without observation is a bird without wings.” — Moslih Eddin Saadi

“When overseas, you learn more about your own country than you do the place you’re visiting.” — Clint Borgen

“It seems that the more places I see and experience, the bigger I realize the world to be. The more I become aware of, the more I realize how relatively little I know of it, how many places I have still to go, how much more there is to learn.” — Anthony Bourdain

“Certainly, travel is more than the seeing of sights; it is a change that goes on, deep and permanent, in the ideas of living.” — Mary Ritter Beard

“Few places in this world are more dangerous than home. Fear not, therefore, to try the mountain passes. They will kill care, save you from deadly apathy, set you free, and call forth every faculty into vigorous, enthusiastic action.” — John Muir

“One does not discover new lands without consenting to lose sight of the shore for a very long time.” — Andre Gide

“No one realizes how beautiful it is to travel until he comes home and rests his head on his old, familiar pillow.” — Lin Yutang

“The man who goes alone can start today; but he who travels with another must wait till that other is ready.” — Henry David Thoreau

“Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.” — Gustave Flaubert

“A ship in harbor is safe, but that is not what ships are built for.” — John A. Shedd

“Only by going alone in silence, without baggage, can one truly get into the heart of the wilderness. All other travel is mere dust and hotels and baggage and chatter.” — John Muir

Quotes That Make Perfect Travel Captions for Instagram

“Life is an adventure, it's not a package tour.” — Eckhart Tolle

“The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams.” — Oprah Winfrey

“Robert Frost was right. To take the ‘road less traveled by’ does make all the difference.” — Samantha Brown

“Travel changes you. As you move through this life and this world, you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small. And in return, life — and travel — leaves marks on you.” — Anthony Bourdain

“The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot.” — Michael Altshuler

“A great way to learn about your country is to leave it.” — Henry Rollins

“Not all those who wander are lost.” — J.R.R. Tolkien

“People don’t take trips, trips take people.” — John Steinbeck

“We wander for distraction, but we travel for fulfillment.” — Hilaire Belloc

Best Travel Quotes About the Journey

“I don’t know where I am going, but I’m on my way.” — Carl Sagan

“Half the fun of the travel is the esthetic of lostness.” — Ray Bradbury

“Travel and change of place impart new vigor to the mind.” — Seneca

“Just to travel is rather boring, but to travel with a purpose is educational and exciting.” — Sargent Shriver

“Take only memories, leave nothing but footprints.” — Chief Seattle

“There are only two emotions in a plane: boredom and terror.” — Orson Welles

“A good traveler has no fixed plans, and is not intent on arriving.” — Lao Tzu

“An inconvenience is an adventure wrongly considered.” — Gilbert K. Chesterton