Headed to the tropics or have a snorkeling trip planned? Invest in a great underwater camera like this Akaso option. With over 8,200 reviews and an impressive 4.3-star rating, it is one of the most popular waterproof cameras on Amazon. It has a 170-degree wide angle lens, a wireless wrist remote, and it comes with an underwater case that allows you to take photos up to 30 meters under sea level.

What’s more, the compact camera has built-in wifi capabilities so you can instantly share your photos via social media, text, or email. “Worked great for my Hawaii snorkeling adventure,” raved one customer. “Great clear pictures!! Awesome camera, I have another underwater camera that I've used on previous vacations and this is leaps and bounds better!! This was awesome for video as well.”

To buy: amazon.com, $60