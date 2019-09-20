These Are the 11 Best Cameras for Traveling, According to Thousands of Reviews
Thankfully, you no longer have to choose between lugging around heavy camera equipment and settling for less-than-stellar snaps. Instead, you can choose from one of the many high-quality travel cameras that are currently the market. These handy cameras are not only compact and lightweight, but some even have the latest features in digital photography, like WiFi capabilities, anti-fog sensors, and high-speed lenses.
Travelers who love to vacation in tropical locations should invest in a great underwater camera so they can take it in the water with them, while those who prefer backpacking or hiking should look into options that are dust and shock-proof to protect it from the elements. To help you find the best option for your next adventure, we turned to real reviews to see which travel cameras customers love the most.
These best-selling options not only have thousands of five-star ratings, but they also have an overwhelming number of enthusiastic reviews. From mirrorless cameras to compact cameras to super lightweight options, keep reading to see which travel cameras customers can't stop raving about.
Best Underwater Camera: Akaso EK7000 Best Mirrorless Camera: Sony Alpha a6000 Best DSLR Camera: Nikon D750 FX-format Best Compact Camera: Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II Best Affordable Travel Camera: Canon PowerShot SX530HS Best Video Camera: GoPro Hero 5 Best Lightweight Camera: Sony RX100 III Best Camera for Backpackers: Olympus TG-5 Best Point and Shoot Travel Camera: Panasonic Lumix LX100 Best Camera for Travel Blogging: Canon EOS R Best Camera with Superzoom: Nikon COOLPIX P900
Best Underwater Camera: Akaso EK7000
Headed to the tropics or have a snorkeling trip planned? Invest in a great underwater camera like this Akaso option. With over 8,200 reviews and an impressive 4.3-star rating, it is one of the most popular waterproof cameras on Amazon. It has a 170-degree wide angle lens, a wireless wrist remote, and it comes with an underwater case that allows you to take photos up to 30 meters under sea level.
What’s more, the compact camera has built-in wifi capabilities so you can instantly share your photos via social media, text, or email. “Worked great for my Hawaii snorkeling adventure,” raved one customer. “Great clear pictures!! Awesome camera, I have another underwater camera that I've used on previous vacations and this is leaps and bounds better!! This was awesome for video as well.”
To buy: amazon.com, $60
Best Mirrorless Camera: Sony Alpha a6000
If you are looking for a high-quality mirrorless camera that won’t take up too much space in your bag, check out this option by Sony. The camera is packed with great features like patented Bionz X image processing, which helps you take more detailed shots, and its Eye AF Control, which helps the camera focus on faces.
The super-fast camera can shoot up to 11 photos in just one second, and you can also record HD videos with it. Customers love how easy it is to use, with one saying, “Bought this camera for a trip to a track meet to see my son race. The camera is a dream to use, fast and friendly. So glad I spent a few more dollars to carry this lightweight and powerful tool.”
To buy: walmart.com, $548 (originally $800)
Best Compact Camera: Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Just because this Canon camera is super portable and compact doesn’t mean it is any less impressive than your favorite professional options. The super-slim camera is less than four inches long and features a highly sensitive 20.1 megapixel CMOS sensor, as well as a 3x optical zoom lens. It also has Bluetooth capabilities and a DIGIC 7 image processor.
One happy customer called it, “small but powerful,” while another said it was, “the best compact travel camera I have ever owned.” You can choose between this sleek silver and brown camera or an all-black option.
To buy: amazon.com, $429 (originally $530)
Best DSLR Camera: Nikon D750 FX-format
This Nikon DSLR camera is compact, lightweight, and has full-frame freedom. It allows you to switch between stills and video in seconds and has built-in wifi capabilities. The professional-grade camera produces high-quality images, and it has a tilting LCD display screen so you can shoot at various angles with ease.
“The best camera in the DSLR ever made. The dynamic range is THE BEST ever made, the quality, image color, everything is perfect,” raved one reviewer. “I sold my Nikon D4's for two of these cameras. I am a full-time wedding pro traveling all around the world, shooting nearly 40 weddings a year, and I use only Nikon D750's.” Like most DSLR cameras, its interchangeable lenses (amazon.com, $217) are sold separately.
To buy: amazon.com, $1,497
Best Affordable Travel Camera: Canon PowerShot SX530HS
Looking for a high-quality option that won’t cost an arm and a leg? The Canon PowerShot SX530HS is one of the best travel cameras for under $500. The camera features a powerful 50x optical zoom lens and a DIGIC 4 image processor that work together to produce beautiful images.
It also comes with a handy photography kit that includes a flexible gripster tripod, a cleaning kit, replacement battery, memory cards, and more. One customer wrote, “This is a great camera at a great price. What I like the best is the true color quality of the pictures. I take a lot of pictures of sunrises. I've rarely been satisfied with true color quality until I bought this camera. Easy to use. This camera is a keeper.”
To buy: amazon.com, $263
Best Video Camera: GoPro Hero 5
Looking to take high-quality action videos? Over 1,500 Amazon customers suggest you check out the GoPro Hero 5. Not only does it take 4K video and 12MP photos, but it is also fully waterproof up to 33 feet underwater and super durable. You can play back videos and photos on the camera’s two-inch LCD screen and edit your footage in the camera’s app. The camera automatically sends your photos and videos directly to your phone so you never have to worry about uploading it.
One happy customer raved, “I am stunned with this GoPro, it is everything you need to shoot high-quality travel videos and cinematic clips, really easy to handle and mount on any accessories and you can literally take it anywhere.”
To buy: amazon.com, $265
Best Lightweight Camera: Sony RX100 III
At only 10 ounces, this incredibly lightweight travel camera from Sony is a perfect on-the-go option that won’t weigh you down. It features a Vario-Sonnar T lens that has zooming capabilities of 24 to 70mm. The camera is also has a flippable LCD screen that allows you to take selfies with ease, and it connects quickly and easily to your smartphone thanks to its wifi capabilities.
“Love this little camera,” said one shopper. “I am a DSLR fanatic but need a small camera that throws a big punch for traveling. Needed one that would offer many manual settings, as well as auto settings and this has it all. Haven't found a setting that I am missing yet. The depth of field is amazing and adjustable even in auto settings! The flip LCD has proven super useful.”
To buy: amazon.com, $598
Best Camera for Backpackers: Olympus TG-5
If you are in the market for a durable travel camera that you can take on hikes and adventures, look no further than the Olympus TG-5. This compact option is not only waterproof up to 50 feet, but it is also crushproof up to 220 pounds, shockproof from seven feet, freezeproof up to 14 degrees, and dustproof, making it the best option for braving any type of elements. It even features an anti-fog high-speed lens, and it works even when you are wearing thick gloves.
The camera has powerful macro modes that allow you to shoot images with remarkable details, and if you download the camera’s companion app, your footage will be automatically uploaded to your smartphone. “Absolutely loved having this on our trip! I highly recommend getting the attachment for attaching this to your backpack. It made life so much easier just unstrapping and shooting! Pictures turned out great and it was completely waterproof as described. Knocked it around the rocks while snorkeling in Mexico and no issues whatsoever! Highly recommended,” said one rave review.
To buy: amazon.com, $449
Best Point and Shoot Travel Camera: Panasonic Lumix LX100
If you are looking for a travel camera for beginners, a simple point and shoot camera like this Panasonic option is probably your best bet. The compact camera features a Leica DC zoom lens and has wifi connectivity so you can easily share your images.
It comes with 22 filter effects so you can edit images directly on the camera, and you can easily switch between three different aspect ratios for different size photos. One of the many satisfied reviewers called it, “one of the best point-and-shoots out there,” while another said, “Love it, easy to use, perfect size, great quality photos.”
To buy: amazon.com, $598
Best Camera for Travel Blogging: Canon EOS R
Travel blogger Nicole Isaacs told us she always has her Canon EOS R camera packed with her, and we can see why. The sleek camera has a 30.3-megapixel sensor and a DIGIC 8 image processor, as well as high-speed focusing and wide area coverage.
It is fully compatible with EF/EF-S lenses, and you can also record high-definition videos on the compact camera. One happy shopper wrote, “The EOS R camera operates flawlessly. Overall lighter weight. A highly productive camera which produces a greater amount of useable images with superb depth and clarity. Highly recommended!”
To buy: amazon.com, $1,999
Best Camera with Superzoom: Nikon COOLPIX P900
Want to be able to capture every detail of your trip, even from a distance? Consider a camera that has a superzoom feature like this option from Nikon. Along with an 83x optical zoom lens, the camera also boasts a long battery life that allows you to take up to 360 photos per charge. What’s more? It also features built-in wifi, HD video capabilities, and a GPS system that will record the exact location of each photo.
With details like that, it makes sense that more than 550 Amazon customers have given it an impressive 4.5-star rating, with one writing, “As background I've been an advanced amateur photographer for forty years, and have owned a variety of Canon, Pentax and Nikon cameras. This one is as close to perfect for what I do as technology can come. The superzoom works flawlessly and allows tightly cropped images at high resolution. The camera has a large array of available settings, for the curious. Would buy again. Best in show.”
To buy: amazon.com, $597