Best Overall DSLR: Canon EOS 6D Mark II

Also available at B&H Photo and Canon

Why We Love It: It has a full frame and is great in low-light situations.

What to Consider: It doesn't have 4K video capabilities.

For a full-frame DSLR that won't completely break the bank, the Canon EOS 6D Mark II is a great choice. Its intuitive, user-friendly design is an upgrade to the classic 6D and a solid all-around option that'll go the distance for mid-range photographers. The full-frame sensor is ideal for those looking to step-up their photography game, and while this model doesn't have 4K video, a slew of additional smart features make it a delight to use. The built-in GPS location tracking is an excellent tool for travel photographers to keep track of where all those beautiful images were created. Wi-Fi, NFC (Near Field Communication), and Bluetooth allow for easy connectivity to smartphones and apps, which is great for transferring images quickly.

Although the 6D Mark II performs well for street and portrait photography, capturing landscapes is where this camera really shines. Crisp images with little noise paired with weather-sealed protection is a fantastic combination for shooting scenery around the world. Like any DSLR, this is a heftier camera to carry around when traveling, but the large, textured hand grip provides comfort for holding and shooting with it. The live-view from the back display screen can be controlled by touch and its flexibility for tilting to various angles comes in handy when experimenting with your own shooting style. Good battery life is the cherry on top.

Sensor Size: Full-frame CMOS sensor | Megapixels: 26.2 | Shutter Speed: 1/4000 to 30 seconds, bulb​​ | Video Shooting: Full HD video at 60 frames per second | Weight: 1.51 pounds (body only)