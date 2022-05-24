The Best Photo Book Makers for Your Travel Photos

Best Overall: Artifact Uprising

Why We Love It: The site produces high-quality, magazine-like photo books that are made to last forever.

What to Consider: There are fewer layout options than on other websites.

Artifact Uprising's photo books are on the pricier side, but for good reason. The company offers premium fabric-bound covers, custom foil stamping, and high-quality, thick-cut paper. Its layout templates are incredibly easy to use, and you can drop in your favorite images by connecting directly from sources like Instagram and Dropbox.

There are many different sizes and bindings to choose from, including softcover and premium layflat photo albums. On certain styles, you can also choose between matte and luster paper and add a book jacket. All photos are printed on a white background, but you can customize your book by selecting different photo layouts and inserting text for captions and quotes.

Depending on the book you select, production time can take anywhere from two to eight days, plus three to 18 days of shipping depending on which shipping method you choose.