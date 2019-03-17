50 Magical Instagram Captions to Use on Disney Vacation Photos

Be prepared for a magical number of likes with these Disney captions.

Visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland makes for an exciting vacation - and with so many colorful walls, Disney characters, and Mickey-shaped foods to enjoy, it's no surprise that the parks double as Instagram-worthy playgrounds. Brainstorming the ideal photo caption while on vacation can be tricky, so we've gathered the best Disney Instagram captions, no matter if you're traveling with friends, family, or your significant other.

From funny and quirky to heartfelt and lovey, plus everything in between, these quotes and turns of phrase pair perfectly with that snap of you channeling your favorite Disney princess, hugging Mickey Mouse for the very first time, or anxiously boarding Walt Disney World's best roller coasters.

Whether you're a die-hard Disney film fan or have never even seen the Cinderella Castle in person, these captions are sure to give your vacation photos the perfect touch of pixie dust - and plenty of Instagram likes. (If only you could trade in those hearts for a Mickey bar!)

Disney Captions for a First Visit

"Chewie, we're home."

You miss 100% of the castles you don't see.

Hei Hei from Walt Disney World.

Took a highway in the sky to my turreted castle home to ride an elephant, fly over London by pixie dust, and go mad inside a teacup.

We tried to rent this place, but some girl Cinderella already had it for the week. (Insert shrug emoji.)

All you need is faith, trust, and pixie dust.

"And at last, I see the light" (Insert fireworks emoji.)

This really is the "Most Magical Place on Earth."

"When you wish upon a star"... you go to Disney!

"A whole new world, a dazzling place I never knew."

"Look at this stuff. Isn't it neat?"

I see why they call it the "Happiest Place on Earth."

Family Captions for Disney Vacations

"Ohana means family, and family means no one gets left behind." - "Lilo & Stitch" "Unless they walk too slowly toward Space Mountain." - Me

I want to be where these people are. (Insert heart emoji.)

I'm so excited to be at Disney World with my family - and not just because my Magic Band is linked to their account.

Hakuna matata from the "Happiest Place on Earth."

Oh no, I'm the Jack-Jack.

The gang's all here - Dopey, Grumpy, Sleepy, and me, Happy.

We are "practically perfect in every way."

Some people are worth melting (in the California/Florida heat) for.

Never too old for a photo with Mickey.

Instagram Captions for Disney Selfies

"Let it go." - Me to all the cash in my wallet

"Forget about your worries and your strife" because my out-of-office message is on.

All smiles from Mickey ear to Mickey ear.

I'm like Dory - I can't remember anything before this trip.

If I lived here, I'd be home by now.

Every princess (or prince) deserves a castle.

"Life is the bubbles!"

Disney Instagram Captions for Couples

You've got a (forever) friend in me.

"Can you feel the love tonight?"

Dreaming a little dream.

"Love is a song that never ends."

"You are my greatest adventure."

Fairytales do come true, and this one is proof.

I've finally found my happily ever after.

That glass slipper, floating lantern, magic carpet kind of love.

"Love is an open door."

You are out of this world.

Happy I found my Prince Charming.

No better place to be with my Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo.

"Go on and kiss the girl."

Instagram Captions for Disney Food

Olaf said love is putting someone else's needs before yours...unless they want a bite of my Mickey waffles.

A dream is a wish your heart makes, and I'm glad mine wished for Dole Whip.

Everything the light touches is our lunch...I mean kingdom.

Sorry, I only eat Mickey-shaped foods.

Some is for lil' chef, I promise!

Eating so much I've outgrown Peter Pan's shadow.

"I've believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast" - and eaten a few more, too!

If wealth was marked by Mickey bars, I'd be a zillionaire.