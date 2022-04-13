This Female-produced Texas Parade Is One of the Largest and Oldest in the U.S. — See the Incredible Photos

Crowds of up to 550,000 people gather along the 2.6-mile route to watch nearly 200 groups pass by representing every corner of Texas's second-largest city. Many San Antonio natives have grown up with the parade, and it remains a tradition for families across the city. "Every year, my dad buys a cluster of tickets for us in the stands so we can watch from on high and be mesmerized by the incredible gowns that drive past us on their flowered up floats," Darlene Fiske, a San Antonio native and owner of a luxury travel PR firm based in Austin, told Travel + Leisure. "I don't know that much has changed through the years — the pomp and glory of the marching bands, the cheerful waves of the dignitaries as they drive by in their old-time vehicles, and of course the bejeweled, intricate gowns of the court — I'm still in as much wonder and awe as I was when I was 12. And if there is one thing that is constant in this world, it's the women in yellow... they are a warm welcome and a great reminder of what a community of women can do when they come together."