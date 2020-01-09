Attention iPhone Photographers: Apple Wants Your Pictures for a New Campaign

Image zoom Leon Neal/Getty Images

Like to think of yourself as a budding photographer now that you’ve got the iPhone 11? Apple wants you to show off your skills — and they may even pay you if your work is up to snuff.

“Apple is starting the new year by celebrating more captivating ways to shoot on iPhone with an all-new Night mode photo challenge,” the company said in a blog post. “Users are invited to share their impressive Night mode images captured with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.”

Starting now through Jan. 29, users can submit their best Night mode photos taken from anywhere on earth.

The photos will then be reviewed by an all-star panel of judges including New York-based Malin Fezehai, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and TIME. He was also the first-ever honoree to receive a World Press Photo Award for an image shot on iPhone. Other judges include Brooklyn-based photographer Tyler Mitchell, who shot the cover of American Vogue with Beyoncé; United Kingdom-based photographer Sarah Lee, whose work has appeared in The Guardian and Observer; and Alexvi Li from China, who was awarded a Fine Art Photography Award for “Peking Apartments.”

The judges will evaluate all the photo submissions and reveal five winning photos on March 4.

Then, those winning photos will be honored and displayed in a gallery on Apple Newsroom, apple.com, and on Apple’s Instagram page. The photos may also appear in digital campaigns, at Apple Stores, on billboards, or in a third-party photo exhibition.

While Apple did not reveal the exact dollar amount, it did note it will be paying winners a licensing fee.

As for shooting your best images on Night Mode, Apple offered up the following tips:

Night mode automatically comes on in low-light environments. If the yellow Night mode icon is showing, you’re shooting with Night mode.

Night mode determines capture time based on the scene, and displays this time in the Night mode icon. You can tap on the Night mode icon and adjust the slider to Max to extend the capture time.

Try propping up your iPhone or using a tripod for a longer capture time at the darkest time of night.

For all the rules and how to submit your photo head to Apple’s website now. Want more tips? Check out advice from professional photographers on how to take the best sunset photos ever right from your phone.