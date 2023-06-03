This Genius $30 Phone Case Uses a NASA Secret to Keep Your Phone From Overheating and Dying

Shop the insulated phone case that was originally seen on Shark Tank.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 3, 2023 04:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Thermal phone case one-off Tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

It’s practically inevitable that at some point during the summer, your iPhone will overheat. Whether you’re sitting by the pool or attempting to enjoy a tropical vacation, you may find your battery life plummet since technology is not intended to be subjected to such harsh rays for extended periods of time. This is especially inopportune if you need your phone to help you navigate back to your accommodations.

Thankfully, there’s finally a solution for keeping your phone functioning and cool all season long: an insulated phone case. As seen on Shark Tank, the Phoozy Apollo Thermal Capsule is now available at both Amazon and REI, and has solidified its spot as the $30 accessory you don’t want to leave at home when traveling anywhere warm this summer.

Amazon PHOOZY Apollo Series Thermal Phone Case

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30 

The exterior of this case is made with a chromium thermal barrier which is actually used in NASA space suits to reflect 90 percent of the heat from the sun away from your phone, effectively keeping it cool. In turn, your phone battery may last up to three times longer than it would without insulation, leaving you safe and in the loop while traveling. Meanwhile, the interior of the case protects your phone with a SoftTouch fleece lining, making this shell especially useful during cold-weather travels, as well. And regardless of the size of your device, the pouch comes in three dimensions: medium, large, or plus.

While your phone is inside the Phoozy capsule, you’ll still be able to use Bluetooth and audio capabilities as usual as the exterior does not interfere with Wi-Fi or phone signals. Plus, it’s even designed to provide military-grade shock protection to your device from drops up to six feet high, and provides a splash-proof, water-resistant barrier if you’re sitting near a pool or any other body of water. An added bonus? It floats.

Amazon PHOOZY Apollo Series Thermal Phone Case

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com and rei.com, $30

This $30 wonder is functional for travel during even the most polarizing climates, and shoppers can’t help but rave about the Phoozy Apollo Thermal Capsules for their year-round travels. One customer revealed that they brought their case “on vacation in Arizona” when the temperature was “100+ degrees in [the] direct sun,” and shared that it “worked great.” Meanwhile, another customer shared that they purchased their Phoozy for a day spent on their friend’s boat, and “as advertised, the phone was completely protected, did not overheat, and the battery life was significantly enhanced.”

If you often find yourself in charge of music while enjoying a beach day or boat outing, another shopper confirmed that while their phone “used to overheat when trying to play music” on their boat, “this protective thermal pouch is the convenient solution” they’ve been looking for. In fact, they even went as far as to say that the pouch “has already paid for itself as a flotation device” when they dropped their phone in the lake.

Amazon PHOOZY Apollo Series Thermal Phone Case

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $35

Anytime you’re traveling, you want to be able to enjoy your adventures without being burdened with failing technology. Fortunately, the Phoozy Apollo Thermal Capsule promises to do away with overheating and freezing phones once and for all. Designed with NASA-approved materials to preserve your phone battery and keep you on the grid, this $30 protective sleeve is the best summer travel hack to date. And come winter, it will remain just as useful.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $30. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Flight attendants share Baggage mistakes passengers make Tout
Flight Attendants Reveal the 10 Biggest Luggage Mistakes Travelers Should Never Make
Intex Challenger Kayak, Inflatable Kayak Set
Amazon’s No. 1 Best-selling Kayak and Paddleboard Are Both Massively Discounted for Memorial Day
Cariuma Leather/Suede Sneaker Drop Tout
This Celeb-loved, Comfy Shoe Brand Dropped the Perfect White Sneakers Just in Time for Summer
Related Articles
Must-have Styles for Summer Europe Trips Tout
The 15 Best Styles to Pack for Summer Europe Trips Under $50, According to a Writer in Paris
LifeStride Women's Mexico Wedge Sandal Tout
Shoppers Say These Supportive Sandals Feel Like ‘Walking on a Cloud’ — and They’re 43% Off at Amazon
Anti-theft Purse One-of Tout
We Found the Perfect Crossbody to Keep Your Valuables Safe While Traveling — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
MDW Swimsuit Deal One-Off Tout
You’d Never Guess This Flattering One-piece Swimsuit Is From Amazon — and It's 46% Off This Weekend
MDW Dress Deal Tout
Shoppers Say Amazon's No. 1 Best-selling Sundress Is Super Comfy and Perfect for Travel — and It's Only $31
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner / Samsonite Underseat Suitcase Sale Tout
Travelers Call This Samsonite Underseat Suitcase the ‘Perfect Carry-on’ — and It’s on Sale This Weekend
MDW Sheet Deal Tout
These Ultra-soft, 'Icy Cold' Cooling Sheets From Amazon Will Save You This Summer — and They’re 53% Off Now
Best-selling Hiking Shoe Tout
These Ultra-supportive Hiking Shoes Are Comfortable Straight Out of the Box — and They’re 49% Off Now
Kayak hat Tout
My Go-to UPF Sun Hat for Kayaking and Outdoor Excursions Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
AirTag First-person Sale tout
I’m a Frequent Flier Who Swears by Apple AirTags — and I'm Buying More While They're on Secret Sale
My Dad/Husband Have Been Pilots for TK Years, and This Is the One Thing They Say Never to Travel Without Tout
A Retired Delta Pilot Reveals the 1 Genius Item He Never Travels Without — and You Can Get It at Amazon
Airpods Deal One-Off Tout
Apple AirPods Are on Rare Sale for Memorial Day Weekend — for Under $100
Converse Unisex All Star '70s High Top Sneakers Tout
Hilary Duff Stepped Out in the Under-$75, Comfy Sneakers Our Editors Have Spotted Across the Globe
Best Maxi Dresses for Summer Tout
Amazon’s Top-rated Maxi Dresses Are Perfect for Summer Trips — and All Under $50
Anker Portable Charger Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and I Swear by This Portable Charger From Amazon That Keeps My Phone Alive for Days
VIONIC Zeliya Tout
The Podiatrist-approved Brand Oprah Loves Makes My Go-to White Sneakers — and They Have Cloud-like Cushioning