This Genius $30 Phone Case Uses a NASA Secret to Keep Your Phone From Overheating and Dying

It’s practically inevitable that at some point during the summer, your iPhone will overheat. Whether you’re sitting by the pool or attempting to enjoy a tropical vacation, you may find your battery life plummet since technology is not intended to be subjected to such harsh rays for extended periods of time. This is especially inopportune if you need your phone to help you navigate back to your accommodations.

Thankfully, there’s finally a solution for keeping your phone functioning and cool all season long: an insulated phone case. As seen on Shark Tank, the Phoozy Apollo Thermal Capsule is now available at both Amazon and REI, and has solidified its spot as the $30 accessory you don’t want to leave at home when traveling anywhere warm this summer.

The exterior of this case is made with a chromium thermal barrier which is actually used in NASA space suits to reflect 90 percent of the heat from the sun away from your phone, effectively keeping it cool. In turn, your phone battery may last up to three times longer than it would without insulation, leaving you safe and in the loop while traveling. Meanwhile, the interior of the case protects your phone with a SoftTouch fleece lining, making this shell especially useful during cold-weather travels, as well. And regardless of the size of your device, the pouch comes in three dimensions: medium, large, or plus.

While your phone is inside the Phoozy capsule, you’ll still be able to use Bluetooth and audio capabilities as usual as the exterior does not interfere with Wi-Fi or phone signals. Plus, it’s even designed to provide military-grade shock protection to your device from drops up to six feet high, and provides a splash-proof, water-resistant barrier if you’re sitting near a pool or any other body of water. An added bonus? It floats.

This $30 wonder is functional for travel during even the most polarizing climates, and shoppers can’t help but rave about the Phoozy Apollo Thermal Capsules for their year-round travels. One customer revealed that they brought their case “on vacation in Arizona” when the temperature was “100+ degrees in [the] direct sun,” and shared that it “worked great.” Meanwhile, another customer shared that they purchased their Phoozy for a day spent on their friend’s boat, and “as advertised, the phone was completely protected, did not overheat, and the battery life was significantly enhanced.”

If you often find yourself in charge of music while enjoying a beach day or boat outing, another shopper confirmed that while their phone “used to overheat when trying to play music” on their boat, “this protective thermal pouch is the convenient solution” they’ve been looking for. In fact, they even went as far as to say that the pouch “has already paid for itself as a flotation device” when they dropped their phone in the lake.

Anytime you’re traveling, you want to be able to enjoy your adventures without being burdened with failing technology. Fortunately, the Phoozy Apollo Thermal Capsule promises to do away with overheating and freezing phones once and for all. Designed with NASA-approved materials to preserve your phone battery and keep you on the grid, this $30 protective sleeve is the best summer travel hack to date. And come winter, it will remain just as useful.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $30.

