I’m a Travel Writer, and I Take This Easy-to-pack, Under-$30 Electric Razor Everywhere I Go

With the amount I travel, I find it easier to leave my toiletry bag packed with all the TSA-approved sizes of my favorite products. And when it comes to packing the bulkiest item in my kit, a razor, I’ve recently discovered a great device that’s both lightweight and doesn’t sacrifice functionality — the Philips Norelco OneBlade.

I was previously packing the slightly larger (but also excellent!) Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 until I found this razor styler, and now I take it with me almost everywhere I go to shave or trim my beard. In my experience, it never produces unsightly bumps after use like other razors that can irritate my sensitive skin — and bonus, it’s just $30 right now at Amazon.



At just 9.5 ounces and with a much thinner profile than some other, bulkier razors, the size and weight of the Philips Norelco OneBlade make it ideal for packing without sacrificing a sturdy design, which allows me to throw it into almost any bag or vanity case. I also particularly like this one because it’s aerodynamic, so it’s easy for me to hold and comfortable when it’s sitting in my hand and moving against my face, even when I’m making a quicker edging movement.

Getting such a great, nick-free shave all has to do with the advanced blade of the Philips Norelco OneBlade, which is dual-sided, making it helpful for me to see hairs as I cut them, especially the ones that are usually harder to reach around the neckline, under the nose, or above my clavicles. And since the blade also has a special glide coating and rounded tips, it can go against the hair grain comfortably, easily following the contours of my face.

Another perk: It can be used on both the face and body. I usually use my razors dry, but for those looking to take it in the shower with you or run the blade underwater, the styler is technically waterproof and can get wet.

The other thing I appreciate is the razor’s versatility. The attachment clips provided with purchase include a 1mm, 3mm, and 5mm attachment. With the 1mm and 3mm attachments, I can get the most precise sideburns while leaving a little length if I want to. Similarly, I find it creates nice, defined edges and sharp lines. Meanwhile, the 5mm attachment is helpful on those days when I want to groom my beard at a specific length.

The attachments also go on and off this razor styler quickly and with ease, which is not something I can say for other shavers I’ve experienced that sometimes seem like they’ll require a Swiss Army knife to get loose. The blade also comes on and off with the simple push of a button to replace it—and Philips Norelco recommends you refresh it every four months. A pack of two replacement blades costs $25, while a three-pack offers more savings.





With the razor’s rechargeable Ni-MH battery, I generally get about seven to eight hours of use on a full charge, and Philips Norelco claims the battery can last 45 minutes after it’s switched on. That said, you won’t have to worry about this razor styler switching on randomly and depleting its battery — that’s happened to me with other electric razors when they’ve been bumped around in my suitcase. I can tell you there is nothing more embarrassing than hearing that buzz of a razor on a plane and having to rifle through a bag or suitcase to turn it off!



Philips Norelco OneBlade also comes with a storage cap attachment for safekeeping, something I generally put on if I am in a rush and don’t have the time to stow it in the separate zipped part of my vanity case. (Now if only it came with a travel bag, which in my experience, other razors often do.)

But the benefits of this razor just continue. While I have a full head of hair, people who are bald (and just those looking to rock a bald style) praise Philips Norelco OneBlade for hairs that spring up above the forehead. “Bought this to shave my bald head,” says one Amazon reviewer. “It is the best shaver I have found for this purpose at a very reasonable price.” A few reviewers even declare how well it works on other areas of the body, with one claiming he experiences “completely zero nicks ever,” even in trickier-to-groom parts.

I was also glad to discover that Philips Norelco supported some worthy causes over the past few years. A 2021 partnership with Movember tapped the likes of basketball legend Grant Hill to encourage young guys to have meaningful conversations about their health and wellness, while 2022 expanded the conversation into the metaverse with “Shavetopia” on Roblox, which let users purchase facial hairstyles for their avatars for charitable proceed. Together, the partners raised awareness and funds to support projects around mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer, so you’ll get that good feeling when you purchase their products yourself.

Bottom line: Philips Norelco OneBlade is a superior razor styler product that’s ideal for traveling. If you still have holiday gifts to buy, hurry, because this affordable option is still available on Amazon Prime for $30.

