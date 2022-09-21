Travelers Are Ditching Their Earbuds for These Genius Sleep Headphones From Amazon

Spending the night in a fancy hotel, under the stars, or in a charming Airbnb is a thrill for most travelers. But for some, being away from home makes catching some Zs incredibly difficult. If listening to music or white noise helps you drift off, odds are, you’ve realized that most headphones are uncomfortable to wear to bed. Well, that was before you knew about the Perytong Sleep Headphones.

A favorite among Amazon shoppers — over 24,500 of them to be exact — the noise-canceling sleep headphones have been dubbed a must-have for travel thanks to their innovative design that resembles ear warmers. But, unlike traditional headphones, the headband gently presses against your ears when you’re lying down, eliminating discomfort while ensuring they stay in place.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20



The Perytong Sleep Headphones are made with a soft and breathable material that features a mesh lining for extra airflow, so you won’t overheat when you’re wearing them. They have two built-in speakers to deliver crisp, uninterrupted sound and connect to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth. On a full charge, the headphones offer up to 10 hours of playing time.

There’s also a built-in microphone so you can take calls when you’re wearing the headphones. For added convenience, you can control the power, volume, and song selection using the control panel on the front, which comes in handy if you’re on the move or your smartphone is tucked away in your bag and out of reach.

And, when you’re done listening to your music, audiobook, podcast, or white noise loop, you can wear the Perytong Sleep Headphones as an eye mask to block out any light — an unexpected benefit sure to delight light sleepers trying to snooze on a plane, train, road trip, camper, or oddly lit hotel room.

In addition to helping you get a good night’s sleep, the Perytong Sleep Headphones can be used for a variety of activities since they offer a more secure and comfortable fit. Sport them on your daily commute, when you’re working out, at the office, and anywhere else you need some tunes. They come in 13 different colors, so you can choose one that matches your favorite pajamas or activewear.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20

As we mentioned before, the Perytong Sleep Headphones have earned praise from thousands of shoppers, many of whom have difficulty sleeping. One reviewer with insomnia dubbed the headphones “life-changing,” noting that the “band is soft and comfortable” and “the noise cancellation is surprisingly effective.” They added, “I couldn't hear my partner's intense snoring over even some gentle piano music. I love that I can also scoot the band down over my eyes to help block out light.”

Chiming in, another shopper wrote,“the headband feels lightweight and doesn't heat up, even during summer nights with windows open” and“the battery life easily lasts all night and into the next morning.” They concluded their review saying the Perytong Sleep Headphones provide an “easily better experience than earbuds.” Similarly, a third customer who finds it “impossible to fall asleep” when wearing traditional headphones shared, “you can lie on your side and still have comfort and good sound quality.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20

In addition to their effectiveness and comfort, the headphones are useful in crowded or shared spaces and for those traveling with kids. A parent highlighted they’ve “actually been amazing for travel for me and my 4-year-old son,” adding that “he's worn it on four plane flights, in the airport, and on multiple buses. I like this much better than headphones.”

Another traveler commented, “I went on a cruise and [this was the] perfect item for traveling. They are easy to pack and did a great job canceling the loud snoring from my bunkmate. I was able to get the sleep I so desperately needed.”

It’s time you got a good night’s sleep. Make sure to grab the Perytong Sleep Headphones at Amazon before your next trip.

At the time of publishing, the price was $20.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.