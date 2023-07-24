The Perfect Itinerary for 3 Days in Dubrovnik — Including Walking Tours, Wine Tastings, and Pristine Beaches

Upon arriving in Dubrovnik, you might think you stepped foot onto a movie set. With its ideal location on the southern coast of Croatia and a beautifully preserved Old Town, it has been the site of many blockbusters like "Star Wars" and "Robin Hood," and of course, the HBO series Game of Thrones.

While movies and shows played a significant role in putting Dubrovnik on the map, it has always had plenty of attributes for the perfect European getaway: idyllic beaches with crystal clear water, fresh seafood, local wines, warm people, and an impressive Old Town. To top it all off, the international airport is only a 30-minute drive away, making Dubrovnik the perfect starting point for a trip around Croatia.

Like most European destinations, the summer months are the peak season in Dubrovnik. Avoid June to August when it’s the hottest and most crowded. Instead, visit in the shoulder season — either May or early autumn around September and October to escape the massive tourist crowds while still having warm weather and open excursions.

Wendy Hu/Travel + Leisure

Save time and money with the Dubrovnik Pass, a one-, three-, or seven-day pass. It gives you access to the city’s top sights and museums, including the City Walls, and free public transport.



Day 1

Begin the day with coffee and picturesque views at Gradska Kavana in the heart of the Old Town. Their raised terrace overlooks Stradum — the main pedestrian walkway connecting the two entrances of the city — and is ideal for people-watching.

Hire a local guide to learn the city’s enthralling history or stroll around on your own. You’ll recognize many Game of Thrones backdrops, like the Walk of Shame staircase (Jesuit Steps) and the Red Keep (Fort Lovrjenac). Be sure to wander the charming narrow side streets and hike the steep stairways.

Wendy Hu/Travel + Leisure

Don’t miss the Franciscan Church and Monastery, which houses one of the world's oldest pharmacies, and right outside, a strange-looking gargoyle head protruding from the wall across from Onofrio’s Fountain. Legend says that if you can stay balanced on the head, you’ll be lucky in love.

After your morning exploring, take the Dubrovnik Cable Car up to the peak of Mount Srd for lunch at Panorama Restaurant & Bar. Aptly named, they have the best aerial views of the Old Town, Lokrum Island, and the Elaphiti Islands in the distance. Enjoy cocktails and an array of Mediterranean meat and fish dishes. To get back, take the cable car, go on a hike, or for the more adventurous, zip line your way down.

Wendy Hu/Travel + Leisure

Finish the day with another spectacular view at one of the city’s most elegant fine-dining restaurants. Right outside Pile Gate, Nautika overlooks the sea and the fortresses of Lovrijenac and Bokar. Menu highlights include a trio of seafood delicacies, lamb Dalmatian-style, and an extensive Croatian wine list. (Tip: request a table on the terrace when making your reservation.)

Day 2

Start your day by heading to the City Walls, an unmissable experience to see the city from a different perspective. Enter at Ploče Gate and arrive right before they open to beat the crowds. On your 1.2-mile walk, you’ll see breathtaking views of both the Old Town and the Adriatic Sea. Make sure to climb up the highest point of the walls at Minceta Tower to truly appreciate the narrow maze of terracotta roofs. Exit at the Maritime Museum and grab coffee at Cogito, a local favorite serving the best specialty coffee in town.

Wendy Hu/Travel + Leisure

Spend the rest of the morning at the Cultural History Museum, a 15th-century Gothic-Renaissance palace, to learn about the city’s tumultuous history. Take a break for lunch at Barba, serving modern street food. You can’t go wrong with the mixed platter, which includes their octopus burger, tempura prawns, fried calamari, oysters, and octopus salad.

You have a few options for the afternoon: relax at Banje Beach and enjoy the sea with exceptional views of Old Town, go on a guided sea kayaking tour around the City Walls, or catch a 15-minute ferry to Lokrum Island. The latter is an uninhabited nature reserve home to a Benedictine monastery, a botanical garden, wild peacocks, and plenty of swimming holes.

Wendy Hu/Travel + Leisure

For dinner, head to Azur Dubrovnik to try locally-sourced “Mediterranean cuisine with an Asian twist," or “CroAsian,” with dishes like seafood laksa, K-Pop chicken sliders, and garlic prawns. Another international food option is Victoria Restaurant at Villa Orsula. Their food combines local ingredients with Peruvian influences — think grilled octopus with Peruvian spices, spring potato, garlic aioli, and anticucho sauce — all experienced underneath a grapevine-covered terrace overlooking the sea.

Day 3

Spend your last day touring the Elaphiti Islands with Rewind Dubrovnik. Their trips are all private and customizable, allowing you to explore this breathtaking archipelago full of hidden coves, historic harbor towns, and sandy beaches however you’d like. (Pro-tip: start early so you can have popular spots like the Blue Cave all to yourself!) Be sure to opt in for the local wine and olive tasting at a family winery in Šipan island.

Wendy Hu/Travel + Leisure

After getting dropped off at the port, continue your seafaring adventures at the most popular cliffside bar in town: Buza Bar. To get there, you walk through an unmarked door in the city wall and end up on the edge of a cliff. Grab a drink and stay for sunset overlooking the Adriatic Sea and Lokrum Island. Another great beachside bar with a local vibe and picturesque views is Beach Bar Dodo beneath Fort Lovrjenac.

Wendy Hu/Travel + Leisure

End the evening with a drink at D’vino Wine Bar before reveling in a gorgeous sunset on the outdoor terrace of Lady Pi-Pi serving Croatian cuisine. Order the octopus salad and grilled fish for your last seafood feast in Dubrovnik. (They don’t take reservations so be prepared to wait during peak dinner time.) If you’re not ready to call it a night, grab some gelato — I recommend the carob and fig flavor — from Peppino's Artisan Gelato and enjoy it on the Jesuit Stairs.

