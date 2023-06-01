This City on Florida's Emerald Coast Has a New Hotel With 800 Feet of Gorgeous Beach, a Private Dock, and a Super-chic Pool

The property has direct access to the Gulf of Mexico, Little Sabine Bay, and the Intracoastal Waterway.

Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova
Published on June 1, 2023
The pool facing the ocean
Headed to Florida's Emerald Coast this summer? The beautiful area, home to sugary white-sand beaches, quaint fishing towns, and unspoiled natural landscapes, today welcomes The Pensacola Beach Resort, a new waterfront property steps away from the Gulf of Mexico.

"Guests truly feel like they are in a private oasis. We are the only hotel on Pensacola Beach with 800 feet of Gulf-front beach and 800 feet of sound-side beach on Little Sabine Bay," Leigh Taylor, co-founder and principal of Corsair Hospitality Group, Inc., which manages the hotel, told Travel + Leisure. "This provides unparalleled access to Pensacola's world-renowned pristine white-sand beaches for guests, who can walk directly out from our lobby to the Gulf of Mexico." 

Exterior of Pensacola Beach Resort

Executive king with gulf ocean view

Courtesy of Pensacola Beach Resort

Another reason to book a stay here? All 161 guest rooms have unobstructed water views, with those in the Executive King category featuring wraparound balconies. Pops of blues and greens, inspired by the stunning waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and warm wood accents bring a classic coastal vibe to the resort's rooms and public areas.

The property also feels quite exclusive, with many spaces, including restaurant Windrose, the indoor bar, and the elevated pool deck overlooking the Gulf, reserved for hotel guests only. However, The Salty Rose, the property's beach bar, is open to the public and offers a menu of casual classics and plenty of fresh seafood options. 

"The hotel sits on a very unique spot right between two of the longest stretches of protected national seashore in the world, the Gulf Islands National Seashore and Fort Pickens. This means guests can easily access some of the only stretches of empty beach on the Gulf of Mexico by car, bike, or foot," Taylor explained. 

The Salty Rose restaurant on the beach

Table with three plates of food and three cocktails

Courtesy of Pensacola Beach Resort

Needless to say, water activities abound here. In addition to swimming and sunbathing, guests can use the private dock on Little Sabine Bay to launch their kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. Daytime and sunset dolphin cruises are also available for booking through the property, while downtown Pensacola is a quick 10-minute car ride from the resort. And if you happen to be in town on a day when The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, have a practice, then you're in for a treat because the resort is one of the best spots in town to watch their thrilling air maneuvers.

Nightly rates at The Pensacola Beach Resort start at $449. If you book your stay in the next year, you'll automatically get 20 percent off all future visits.

