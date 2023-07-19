Travelers Say This Portable Neck Fan Is a ‘Life Saver’ in Summer — and It’s Only $26 at Amazon

It provides instant “heat relief” during the rising temperatures.

Published on July 19, 2023 05:00AM EDT

This Portable Fan Will Keep You Cool During Hot Summer Travels â and It's 35% Off Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

Taking a vacation during the warm summer months comes with one very big problem: the blistering heat. Unfortunately, the rising temperatures aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be able to enjoy the trips you have planned this summer — although a little assistance may be needed.

For this, the Penkau Portable Neck Fan is perfect for long travel days, beach outings, walking tours, and everything in between, all while leaving your hands free to carry your luggage and other travel essentials. The best part? The rechargeable fan is currently on sale starting at just $26, so the undeniable heat will never again ruin what should be an exciting day of adventure.

Penkau Portable Neck Fan in Pure Black

Amazon Penkou Portable Neck Fan Black

Amazon

This summer has continued to set record-breaking high temperatures, so traveling with a portable fan is a great idea to stay comfortable (and safe!) amidst the harsh climate. This compact fan is designed to be draped around your neck for convenient, hands-free use that’s especially useful when hurrying through the airport or getting some sleep on a toasty flight. This lightweight, blade-free fan offers three speed levels and is nearly silent to use, with the design allowing for 360 degrees of cooling on the neck and face.

You also won’t have to worry about running out of battery during your long-haul flight or lengthy day of sightseeing, as this fan is equipped with up to 16 hours of charge depending on the speed level you choose. Not to mention the size of the fan can be adjusted for different users, with an ergonomic, comfortable design for extended wear. You can even snag this convenient travel staple in 10 colors and patterns to coordinate with your favorite airport outfit.

Penkau Portable Neck Fan in Pure Black

Amazon Penkou Portable Neck Fan Pink

Amazon

Travelers swear by this fan for providing them with a “refreshing cool breeze” and instant “heat relief,” with one person noting that the device “did the job out in the jungle” while they were on vacation. They shared that they “didn’t have to recharge it” during their “entire trip for five days,” and between uses they were able to hang it “on the strap of my purse” for easy access. They even added that they were “outside engaging in lots of activities” and “no one even knew” they had a fan running.

Another shopper went as far as to call this fan a “lifesaver” during their travels, sharing that it’s “not heavy” around their neck and the “motor is not noisy.” They even revealed that the fan “cools instantly,” which is perfect for the hottest summer days. One teacher noted that they “ordered this because of the heat wave,” and shared that this fan “has been amazing” while spending time “in a school with no AC.” And yet another customer called the fan a “must-buy” after spending time in the Florida heat. For those headed to sweltering theme parks like Disney this summer, one shopper raved that it’s lightweight, comfortable, and “helps cool you off while waiting in line at theme parks.” 

Amazon Penkou Portable Neck Fan in Blue

Amazon Penkou Portable Neck Fan Blue

Amazon

The sweltering summer weather can certainly put a damper on your vacation, but if you’d still like to enjoy your travels despite the rising temperatures, the Penkau Portable Neck Fan is one of the best ways to do so without disrupting your adventures. Currently on sale for up to 35 percent off, this hands-free fan is a small but mighty way to keep you cool and comfortable from walking tours to sunny beach days, so you can focus on seeing the sights rather than avoiding passing out.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $26.

