This Park City, Utah, Hotel Has Direct Access to Some of the Best Spring Skiing in the U.S.

Published on March 11, 2023
The outdoor pool at the Pendry Park City
Photo:

Christian Horan Photography

Pendry Hotels & Resorts expanded to Park City a year ago, and it’s already becoming a pillar in this small yet widely visited mountain community.

I stayed at the Pendry Park City in July five months after its grand opening. It didn’t take long for the avid skier in me to decide that I wanted to return come winter. Don’t get me wrong — summer is an ideal time to visit the resort, as there’s no shortage of adrenaline-pumping activities, from hiking and biking to alpine coasters and horseback riding. But I was eager to experience the mountain covered in a blanket of powdery snow.

A Park City ski gondola at the top of the mountain

ANDREW BRADEN/Courtesy of Vail Resorts

And I wasn't disappointed. With more than 400 inches of snowfall in the past few months, Park City Mountain is gearing up for an epic spring ski season. Mild temperatures, plenty of sunshine, and shorter lift lines make March and early April the perfect time to hit the slopes. 

Located in Canyons Village at Park City Mountain, the Pendry has brought new life and exciting energy to the base area, boasting ski-in/ski-out accommodations, a rooftop pool, and five impressive dining venues — some of which include fireside seating and slopeside views.

A fire pit at the base if the slopes at the Pendry Park City

Christian Horan Photography

One of my favorite spots was Après Pendry, a European-inspired lounge next to the lobby where guests can unwind after skiing and before dinner. Enjoy the colorful cocktails, a wide selection of beer and wine, and shareable comfort food. The ambience is both homey and elegant — think alpine ski lodge meets five-star restaurant — complete with front-row seats for watching skiers and boarders traverse the mountainside or hearing live performances by local musicians. 

Interior of the Apres lounge at the Pendry Park City

Christian Horan Photography

Then, there’s the Pool House Bar & Grille atop the Pendry (also home to the first and only rooftop pool in Canyons Village). The pub offers an all-day menu serving American fare and custom cocktails. The pool is open all day, but the party starts around 3 p.m. when the daily DJ set gets going and shredders start trickling in to experience the après-ski scene at its best — fireside cocktails, a steamy hot tub, and sweeping mountain views included.

You can start and end your day at Kita, the fine-dining establishment on property, which offers breakfast, dinner, and sushi menus. The hamachi crudo and scallop nigiri (a personal favorite) are standout appetizers, which I followed up with USDA prime skirt steak and wagyu beef fried rice — a new addition to the menu that’s quickly become a fan favorite. For a more family-friendly scene, head downstairs to Disco Pizza for house-made pizza and American-Italian dishes. The black-and-white checkered floors and exposed brick walls give off a classic New York pizza joint feel, while twinkling disco balls and neon LED signs add a touch of whimsy to the space. I popped in after dinner one night for a much-needed treat from the milkshake bar. 

After skiing, unwinding, then dining and indulging my sweet tooth, I was ready to retire for the night. The 153 guest rooms, suites, and residences take a modern approach to alpine lodging, designed in collaboration with Columbus Pacific, SB Architects, and interiors by Kes Studio. 

View of the mountain peak from inside a residence living area at Pendry Park City

Christian Horan Photography

Other notable amenities include a full-service spa and wellness retreat; a 24-hour fitness center; and in-house outfitter Compass Sports, which makes renting ski gear quick and painless. You can also choose from a variety of prepared packages where professional guides will help you take advantage of everything the mountain offers, from snowshoeing in the winter to hiking and biking tours during the summer. There’s also the Pinwheel Kids Club, offering all-day activities for children ages five to 12. 

Park City Mountain has had its largest snowfall in nearly half a century, so there’s still plenty of time left to hit the slopes this season. Learn more about booking your stay at Pendry Park City here.

