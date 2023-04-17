This Luxury U.S. Hotel Brand Is Opening Its First International Location — on a Stunning Caribbean Island

Start planning your trip to Barbados.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Be a Travel Writer, an online course for the next generation of travel journalists. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello.

Published on April 17, 2023
Pendry Hotels & Resorts is on a roll. The luxury hotel brand has opened more than its fair share of stellar properties over the last few years, including a gorgeous ski-in/ski-out Park City location, a chic West Hollywood spot, and a waterfront location in the nation’s capital. Next, it will add a must-visit spot on the Caribbean island of Barbados.

On Monday, the hotel brand exclusively shared with Travel + Leisure its plans to develop Pendry Barbados and Pendry Residences Barbados, both slated to open in 2026. The new openings will mark the first international outposts for the brand. 

“We are incredibly excited to embark on the international expansion of the brand with Pendry Barbados,” Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman, and CEO of Montage International, said in a statement. The new location is set to open in St. Peter, along the west coast of Barbados. “With our commitment to creating inspiring experiences in exceptional destinations, we felt an immediate connection to the dynamic beauty and warm, welcoming spirit of Barbados, and we look forward to introducing our guests, homeowners, and the local community to Pendry while creating lasting memories for many years to come.”

The resort will take over the existing Port Ferdinand Luxury Marina & Residences and completely reimagine them with the help of architect Robert Glazier. The resort will soon include 74 oceanfront rooms and suites and 46 private residences. Both guests and owners will have access to all resort amenities, including several dining venues, a beach club, a pool bar, the signature Spa Pendry, a fitness center, and a 111-berth marina. Those with little ones will also have access to Pendry’s Pinwheel Kids Club and Compass Sports.   

“The setting for Pendry Barbados is magical – a pristine beach, luxury marina, and lush forest intersect to create an incredibly unique environment,” Michael Fuerstman, co-founder of Pendry Hotels & Resorts, added. “We are so inspired by this captivating destination, and thrilled to bring forward sophisticated architecture and design, and the unique amenities, experiences, and adventures for which Pendry Hotels & Resorts is known.”

Stay tuned for opening dates and more information at Pendry.com

