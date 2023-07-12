Celebs Love to Travel With This Hands-free Phone Crossbody Style — and the 'Perfect' One Is $16 Today

Carrying a big purse isn’t for everyone, especially when you’re on a trip and don’t want to feel weighed down by a bulky bag. That’s why travelers and celebrities have hopped on the phone crossbody bag trend to stay hands-free and stylish while they’re on the go. In fact, one of Amazon’s most popular styles is up to 54 percent off for Prime Day 2023: the Peacocktion Phone Crossbody — and it’s a deal that you don’t want to miss.

Through midnight PT, you can get the Peacocktion Phone Crossbody for as little as $16 depending on the color and size you choose. This is a Prime member-exclusive deal, but don’t worry, there’s still time to sign up and score these savings. Just enroll in your free 30-day trial and you’ll be good to go.

Amazon

Like we mentioned before, phone crossbody bags are all the rage for Hollywood jet-setters. We've spotted A-listers like Oprah Winfrey and Blake Lively putting their spin on the trend with cute leather phone crossbody purses of their own. Similarly, the Peacocktion Phone Crossbody brings the style with the functionality thanks to its streamlined design. It has a petite 7-inch by 3.7-inch by 0.9-inch frame that can carry smartphones up to 6.7 inches in the main compartment, according to the brand. Your phone stays perfectly in place thanks to the button closure top, which also guarantees easy access to your device if you want to take a picture on the fly, check your GPS, or call an Uber.

What's more, the Peacocktion Phone Crossbody doubles as your wallet with its handy six card slots, which can be used to securely store your ID, credit cards, hotel room key, and other important items. This special compartment uses RFID-blocking technology to ensure that prying eyes can't steal your information while you're on the go. The Peacocktion travel purse also comes with an adjustable shoulder strap, which is removable if you decide to just use it as a wallet inside your go-to bag.

Amazon

Since gaining popularity among Amazon shoppers, the Peacocktion Phone Crossbody has racked up more than 1,000 five-star ratings from customers — many of whom are travelers. One reviewer said, "I love to take photos while traveling and this crossbody cell phone purse is perfect. No more digging into the bottom of my purse or backpack when I want to take a photo. I like the section for credit cards/drivers license and the material and the snaps seem very durable. I'm tempted to order another one in a second color."

Following their review, another shopper wrote, "This purse fits my phone, driver’s license, a few credit cards, and a little cash. It's the perfect little purse when you want to travel light." Chiming in, a third customer added, "I loved this red pouch to keep my phone in while I went on a 10-day Alaskan cruise. I used it every day…This was the perfect accessory to feel weightless and free from lugging around a purse while on vacation."

Amazon

Trust us, you're never going to want to go anywhere without the Peacocktion Phone Crossbody again. Make sure to get one while it's up to 54 percent off during Prime Day, and keep scrolling to check out the other travel-ready phone crossbody purses that you can get on sale at Amazon. Included are the Oprah-approved JW Pei Phone Crossbody and the Bandolier Crossbody Phone Case that Lively is always spotted with.

More Phone Crossbody Bags at Amazon:

Bostanten Small Phone Crossbody Bag

Amazon

Inicat Small Sling Crossbody Bag

Amazon

JW Pei Aylin Canvas-Quinn Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag

Amazon

Bandolier Emma Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet

Amazon

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.