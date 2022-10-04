Travelers Are Ditching Their Bulky Day Bags for This Crossbody Phone Purse — and It’s $19 at Amazon

If you’re a minimalist traveler that prefers to just carry the essentials like a smartphone, wallet, and keys, rather than schlepping a bulky bag, the newest travel trend is for you. Everyone from fashion bloggers to TikTok creators have discovered cell phone purses, and they’re perfect for staying hands-free and traveling light. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have discovered the perfect one in the Peacocktion Crossbody Phone Purse.

Amazingly priced starting at $19, the faux leather purse is the perfect place to store your daily must-haves without weighing you down. It’s on-trend with its petite frame, which measures 7 inches by 3.7 inches by 1.1 inches. It fits the most recent iPhone, Samsung, and Android smartphone models within its main compartment and features a snap-button, envelope-style closure to keep its contents secure while you’re on the go.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $19

On the back, you’ll find a discreet, RFID-blocking, six-slot card holder, which is also securely protected with a snap button closure so you don’t have to tote around your bulky wallet. Use this for IDs, event tickets, hotel room keys, and other important travel documents, as well as cash and credit cards.

The crossbody phone purse is also equipped with an adjustable shoulder strap that’s 28.5 inches when fully extended, allowing you to wear the travel purse as a shoulder bag or traditional crossbody. You can even remove it to alternate it with your favorite purse strap, or use the phone purse as a wallet, smartphone case, or travel organizer in your go-to bag.

Shoppers have their choice of 20 colors, ranging from stylish neutrals like black, brown, beige, and gray to bold hues such as red, violet, and yellow. If you’re a fan of texture, the wallet purse also comes in a crocodile embossed print that looks incredibly luxe and elegant. There are also two options that feature decorative floral and heart illustrations.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20

“This little bag is wonderful,” exclaimed a shopper. “ [It’s] so convenient for games and concerts. My phone fits perfectly, and [it] would also fit an iPhone 13 Pro Max. [There’s] plenty of room for [my] license and cards, and that area snaps closed.” Following their review, one customer commented that it’s “perfect for hands-free shopping and carrying my grandson.”

Another reviewer called the phone purse a “great find” and shared, “I needed something big enough to hold my cell phone and yet compact enough to fit in my purse. I got tired of not being able to easily find my phone because it always ended up in the bottom of my purse. This product fits the bill.” And, a shopper chimed in to add, “The strap is nice and long and it perfectly fits my iPhone 12 Pro Max with a Speck case on it with room [to spare]!”

Also vouching for its spacious interior, another buyer was happy to report that they “wear it with the strap as a crossbody and have my clip-on hand sanitizer attached, a package of travel tissues, a couple of dollars for the soda machine, a spare mask, and my phone all in this, and it's perfect!” They also highlighted that they’re able to attach their badge to it, making it an ideal bag for work.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20

Several travelers also gave the bag their stamps of approval, with some dubbing it a “travel must.” One reviewer said they “used it every day” on a 10-day Alaskan cruise, adding that it “was the perfect accessory to feel weightless and free from lugging around a purse while on vacation.” Another traveler deemed it “perfect” for an upcoming trip to Europe because they won’t “have to lug around a big purse.”

Intrigued? We had a feeling you’d be. Whether you have a trip coming up or just need a new lightweight and compact everyday bag, the Peacocktion Crossbody Phone Purse is a good bet. Get one at Amazon for just $19.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $19.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

