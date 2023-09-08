A Retired Flight Attendant Is Pushing a Beverage Cart 300 Miles to Honor Airline Crew Lost on 9/11

Paul Veneto is currently pushing a beverage cart from Newark to Pennsylvania in his third mission to honor those lost on Sept. 11.

By Staff Author
Published on September 8, 2023
Paulieâs Push with his cart in front of a United airplane at Newark airport
Photo:

Courtesy of Paulieâs Push, Inc.

A retired flight attendant is on an inspiring journey to honor the flight crews who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.  

Paul Veneto, who worked at United Airlines starting in 1997 and retired in 2013, began “Paulie’s Push” in 2021 to celebrate the spirit of the airline crews. The push consists of Veneto pushing an airline cart between two cities as a tribute to the airline crews lost during the tragic events. 

“The outpouring of support from my airline crew family has been heartwarming, to say the least. I’ve been met out on the road by a number of flight crews, both current and retired.” Veneto shared in a statement to Travel + Leisure while currently on his latest route, from Newark Liberty International Airport to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, Pennsylvania. “A friend I went to United training school with came out to see me for the third straight Push.”

The first "Paulie's Push" took place when Veneto pushed the beverage cart from Boston Logan International Airport to the 9/11 National Memorial in New York City in 2021, in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the tragedy. 

The second push took place from Boston Logan International Airport to the Pentagon National Memorial in 2022.

This year, Veneto is pushing his longest stretch ever at 300 miles.

Veneto added that his former colleague from United Flight 175 will soon join him to walk along the final stretch of the push, and along the journey he has been welcomed by uniformed airline crew members and first responders who show their support.

“In the enormity of everything that happened on Sept. 11, 2001, I felt that my colleagues needed more recognition. I wanted their families to understand: they died as heroes,” Veneto added. 

The registered non-profit behind Paulie's Push accepts donations that provide financial assistance to the families of the flight crews and fund the expenses of the push which helps educate and provide awareness about the sacrifices of the flight crew.

